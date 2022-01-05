505 Games, the publishers behind the PC release of Death Stranding has announced that the upgraded version of the game Death Stranding Director's Cut will be making its way to PC this year. While a definitive date has not yet been announced, the latest title from Hideo Kojima will be arriving sometime in Spring.

Announced on their official Twitter page, it was announced that the game will have a simultaneous release on both the Epic Game Store and Steam. It was also confirmed that the game will be one of the first games to utilize the new Intel XeSS graphics technology. This new technology will include hardware-based ray tracing as well as Xe Super Sampling Tech, which will allow GPUs to get more out of their PC rigs without needing to work harder. Along with the announcement Tweet, a blog post was uploaded on the Death Stranding website, which provided a few more details about the impending PC port.

Now coming to PC, Death Stranding Director's Cut is the definitive Death Stranding experience and will, for the first time, incorporate Intel’s new Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) graphics technology for an enhanced experience for PC players. XeSS uses machine learning to enable players to explore the unique environment of Death Stranding Director's Cut in high graphical detail along with elevated performance.

The blog post also confirmed that 505 Games will be sharing more information on the upcoming PC port of Death Stranding Director's Cut at the end of January.

Death Stranding was originally released on November 8, 2019 with a PC version of the game also making its way to both the Epic Game Store as well as Steam in July 2020. Since its release, the title has sold over 5 million copies across PlayStation and PC. Death Stranding Director's Cut was announced in July of 2020 and released on September 24 of the same year exclusively on the PlayStation 5. While the name of the re-release version of the game insinuates that the game is adding in content that was cut from the original release, the Director's Cut title isn't exactly correct, something that Kojima himself has pointed out. The Metal Gear creator has made it clear that the original release had all the content that he wanted to include and this re-release is added content rather than putting stuff back in. This new content includes new songs, changes to the UI, new delivery supports, equipment, vehicles, and weapons, new virtual missions, new areas and missions, along with "expanded storylines."

Death Stranding Director's Cut will be released on both Epic Game Store and Steam sometime in Spring 2022. You can see a trailer for Director's Cut that was edited by Kojima himself down below.

