The new cut of Hideo Kojima's game comes out on September 24th.

Death Stranding, the action-adventure game created by Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions, will receive a director's cut edition of the game. This new version will be remastered for the PlayStation 5, includes everything available in the Death Stranding Digital Deluxe Edition, but will also add new battles, advanced combat mechanics, a firing range, new robots, and more.

This new release will also include a digital mini art book and mini soundtrack available through the PlayStation 5 app, new in-game suit colors, new BB Pod customization options, and new in-game backpack patches. For those who already own the PlayStation 4 version of the game, the Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition will be available to purchase for a discounted price.

Image via Kojima Productions

RELATED: 'Death Stranding' Review: A Beautiful Story Burdened by a Dull Game

The director's cut trailer also shows improvements in combat, be it through melee attacks, new robots and guns, and even a shooting range so players can hone their skills. Additionally, the new version also features a test track, where players can drive around when not running around this dark land.

When it was originally released in 2019, Death Stranding was the first non-Metal Gear Solid game that Kojima had directed since 1994's Policenauts. Death Stranding is the first game outside of the Metal Gear Solid franchise that Kojima has produced, directed, written, and designed himself. Death Stranding was also the first game released by Kojima Productions as an independent studio. As the director's cut trailer shows, the game features performances by Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, and Guillermo del Toro.

The Death Stranding director's cut will launch on September 24, 2021, and is available to preorder now on the PlayStation store. Check out the trailer for the Death Stranding Director's Cut below.

KEEP READING: ‘Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut,’ Featuring PlayStation 5 Update and DLC Release Date Announced

Share Share Tweet Email

Exclusive: Christopher Meloni, 'Crank's Brian Taylor Selling New Short Film as NFT and the Trailer is 'Out!!!' The short will be up for auction on the NFT platform OpenSea starting on July 22.

Read Next

Jayson Cella (6 Articles Published) (He/Him) Jayson is a Michigander from the small town of Paw Paw. He has a passion for reading, writing, and gaming. More From Jayson Cella