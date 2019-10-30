‘Death Stranding’ Launch Trailer Features Nearly 8 Minutes of Extreme Babysitting

0

There’s no question that Hideo Kojima is going to deliver a unique experience with Death Stranding. What remains to be seen is if players will understand that experience, or at least enjoy it in the process. A new launch trailer for the game, which arrives on PS4 this November 8th, runs for almost eight minutes in an attempt to get players hyped for it if they aren’t already. And it’s the most cohesive look at the mysterious title so far.

The basic premise seems to be that you control Norman Reedus‘ beleaguered deliveryman/postal worker/babysitter Sam Bridges who, wait for it, bridges this world and another mysterious dimension by restoring nodes and firming up a connecting network. You’ll also have to keep a little baby in a mobile incubator alive while being chased, shot at, and face-grabbed by antagonists that seem to range from zealots, to mercenaries, to personifications of extinction itself. Oh and it’s also worth noting that there’s an ailing U.S. President on her death bed in the Oval Office and a pivotal character named after Amerigo Vespucci who opines that, “America is a lie.” Enjoy!

Take in the nearly 8-minute launch trailer for Death Stranding below:

Reconnect a fractured society as Sam Bridges. Save us all.

Tomorrow is in your hands. Pre-Order DEATH STRANDING for PS4. Out November 8, 2019.

Also starring Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff, Léa Seydoux as Fragile, and Lindsay Wagner as Amelie, with Margaret Qualley as Mama, Troy Baker as Higgs, and special appearances by Guillermo del Toro as Deadman, Nicolas Winding Refn as Heartman, and Tommie Earl Jenkins as Die-Hardman, Death Stranding arrives November 8, 2019.