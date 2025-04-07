This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Hideo Kojima’s surreal and genre-bending video game is headed to the big screen, and it just found its director. Michael Sarnoski, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Pig and A Quiet Place: Day One, has been tapped to write and direct the highly anticipated Death Stranding live-action adaptation, according to a report by Deadline. The film is rather excitingly and intriguingly being brought to life by A24, which should mean it's suitably weird and wacky. The adaptation will explore the mysterious aftermath of the “Death Stranding” — a cataclysmic event that blurred the line between the living and the dead, unleashing terrifying spectral creatures into a crumbling and disconnected world.

After originally releasing in 2019 on PlayStation 4, the game became a huge hit, reaching over 19 million players worldwide. It featured an all-star cast including Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, and Margaret Qualley, and followed Reedus’ Sam Porter Bridges as he traversed a fractured America in an effort to reconnect its remaining survivors.

The timing of the Sarnoski announcement isn't a coincidence, either, not by any means, as it arrives in the wake of a major SXSW showcase by Kojima Productions, where the studio revealed new details about Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, including a June 26, 2025 release date, a new trailer, and even a worldwide concert tour tied to the franchise. That sequel sees the return of much of the original cast — including Reedus and Seydoux — and brings in new names like Luca Marinelli, George Miller, and Elle Fanning.

Hideo Kojima Never Saw 'Death Stranding' as a Movie

Last year, Kojima gave a lengthy update to Variety on how the film adaptation came to be, adding that he never saw the story as anything other than a game.

"I have only ever thought of Death Stranding as a game. people tell me it feels like a movie, but I made it as a game — the direction, the settings, the story. So, I don't intend to look back at it and try to see it from a movie perspective. Those works are my babies, and I love movies, so I want it to be something that movie fans will really enjoy! I'll supervise the plot and help them make it, but I won't direct it. I can't right now with three ongoing projects! I'll help by communicating with a director I really trust. Maybe once I'm in the third phase after Physint, I might be directing a movie, or Kojima Productions may be making a movie. Who knows!"

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film.

Source: Deadline