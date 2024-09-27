Hideo Kojima fans, take a deep breath. There's finally news on the Death Stranding front; not on a potential sequel to the game, but instead on the upcoming live-action film, which Deadline confirmed to be in development in December 2023. It's been close to a year since it was announced that A24 was teaming with Kojima Studios to bring Death Stranding to live-action, and since then, updates for the movie have been few and far between. Rumors about casting, such as Alexander Raye Pientel, Giorgio Haddad, and Samuel Johnson have been swirling since the announcement. Still, neither A24 nor Kojima has come out to debunk, confirm, or offer any casting updates of their own. However, while speaking to Variety, Kojima did provide an update on the film when asked if he could offer any production updates and if he would be directing:

"I have only ever thought of Death Stranding as a game. people tell me it feels like a movie, but I made it as a game — the direction, the settings, the story. So, I don't intend to look back at it and try to see it from a movie perspective. Those works are my babies, and I love movies, so I want it to be something that movie fans will really enjoy! I'll supervise the plot and help them make it, but I won't direct it. I can't right now with three ongoing projects! I'll help by communicating with a director I really trust. Maybe once I'm in the third phase after Physint, I might be directing a movie, or Kojima Productions may be making a movie. Who knows!"

Kojima's Death Stranding was released in 2019 and features arguably the most star-studded ensemble of any video game, ever. Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen both play the roles of Sam Porter Bridges and Clifford Unger, respectively, with Léa Seydoux and Margaret Qualley playing Fragile and Lockne. The game even features work from voice acting veteran Troy Baker, famed for voicing Joel in The Last of Us, and Sam Drake in Uncharted 4, who also plays the role of Higgs Monaghan in Death Stranding. It's unknown if any of the game's cast will appear in the film. This Death Stranding update comes not long after another of Kojima's games, Metal Gear Solid, also got an update. Avi Arad mentioned that they were working on the script for the project and aiming for it to be "meditative."

It’s a Good Time To Be a Fan of Video Game Adaptations

Video game adaptations have largely been hit or miss over the years, but the last few years have been a shining light for the genre. HBO released The Last of Us, which was critically acclaimed and went on to win eight Emmys and currently has Season 2 on the way. Prime Video also followed in HBO's footsteps and released Fallout, the series starring Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins, which was also greenlit for Season 2 yet only won one Emmy despite 15+ nominations.

It's unknown at this time when Death Stranding will begin production or when the movie will premiere. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film and watch the biggest rave video game adaptation, The Last of Us, now streaming on Max.