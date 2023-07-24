Despite the ongoing strikes which have halted most productions going on in Hollywood, work is still ongoing on pre-production for major projects, and some encouraging news has come out regarding one of the more high profile films in the works. Death Stranding, the proposed adaptation of the video game created by Metal Gear Solid's Hideo Kojima, remains in pre-production and producer Allan Ungar has given some positive news about the film.

Speaking with Screen Rant, Ungar was asked about the status of the film's development and, while acknowledging how crucial the importance of success is for the striking workers and its impact on future projects, revealed that work is continuing on the production of Death Stranding and teased that "very exciting news" would soon follow, adding that Kojima was heavily involved in the project.

"This is an incredibly, incredibly important undertaking for [Kojima]. This is his baby, this is the first time that he went out on his own as an independent studio, and made a game, and that game became critically acclaimed, it became very prolific. Unfortunately, due to the strike, and due to sort of everything that's happening in our industry right now, I can't say as much as I'd like to, other than there's going to be some very exciting news coming up soon, and we're incredibly excited about the direction that we're taking it in. I think it's going to be an incredible surprise, not just for video game fans, but for moviegoing fans, and audiences in general, who I don't think have seen anything quite like this before. [Kojima is involved] every step of the way"

What's Death Stranding All About?

The plot of Death Stranding is set in a post-apocalyptic United States, where a mysterious event known has caused the boundary between the world of the living and the world of the dead to become blurred. This phenomenon has led to the emergence of supernatural creatures known as "Beached Things" (BTs) and a catastrophic event called the "Death Stranding," which triggered mass extinction and the collapse of society. The game is beautifully designed and staged although, like many Kojima projects, has been regarded as self-indulgent with an over-reliance on cutscenes instead of allowing players to experience the game.

Players take on the role of Sam Porter Bridges, portrayed by Norman Reedus, who works as a courier for an organization known as Bridges. Sam's job is to traverse the dangerous and desolate landscapes, connecting isolated survivors and communities by delivering essential supplies and connecting them to the Chiral Network, a communication system that can help rebuild society. The game's narrative explores isolation, loss, hope and philosophical themes.

