‘Death Stranding’ PC Pre-Order Bonuses Include All Manner of Shiny Cosmetics

Now that we know when Hideo Kojima‘s Death Stranding will be arriving on PC, gamers want to know just what is on the table for folks who pre-order the award-winning title. The game arrives in less than two weeks, so you should probably head over there soon to fire off that pre-purchase if you want to get in on the gold, silver, and omni-reflector shiny stuff. Additionally, you’ll get HD wallpapers, a digital art book, and the game’s soundtrack, many of which are available as Day One orders, too. Also, be sure to clear out 80 gigs worth of space on that hard drive for the 505 Games release.

Per the Steam pre-order page, “Additional PC features include HIGH FRAME RATE, PHOTO MODE and ULTRA-WIDE MONITOR SUPPORT. Also includes cross-over content from Valve Corporation’s HALF-LIFE series.”

More details follow below:

Pre-Purchase now to receive:

HD Wallpapers

CHIRAL GOLD/ OMNIREFLECTOR “SAM” SUNGLASSES (COLOR VARIANT) *

CHIRAL GOLD/ OMNIREFLECTOR CAP (COLOR VARIANT)*

GOLD and SILVER SPEED SKELETON*

GOLD and SILVER ARMOUR PLATE LV2 AND ABOVE*

All Day One copies of the game will also additionally include:

DEATH STRANDING Official Score Expanded Edition digital soundtrack by Ludvig Forssell, including 10 unreleased bonus tracks

“Selections From ‘The Art of DEATH STRANDING’” Digital Book (by Titan Books)

CHIRAL GOLD/ OMNIREFLECTOR “LUDENS MASK” SUNGLASSES (COLOR VARIANT)*

GOLD and SILVER POWER SKELETON*

GOLD and SILVER ALL-TERRAIN SKELETON*

GOLD and SILVER ARMOUR PLATE*

* UNLOCK IN-GAME ITEMS VIA STORY PROGRESSION

