‘Death Stranding’ PC Release Date Confirmed in New Trailer from Hideo Kojima

Been missing Death Stranding? Wish you could play it again with new eyes and a fresh experience? Well, the award-winning 2019 game from Hideo Kojima is due to arrive on PC in less than two weeks, as revealed today by Kojima himself. The announcement came with a new trailer celebrating the PC release date, along with “widescreen support, bonus content, and more hats.” (Check out for more details on pre-order content, cosmetics, and other bonus content here.)

Soon, PC gamers everywhere will be able to help Sam Bridges (Norman Reedus) navigate a futuristic, post-apocalyptic, dystopian America. You’ll once again embark on a series of quests, most of which are a combination of babysitting tasks and package-delivery goals, in order to “reconnect a fractured society” as the synopsis puts it. We still don’t really understand what any of it means, but it’s definitely an experience. And now you can have that experience on your tricked-out PC!

Also starring Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff, Léa Seydoux as Fragile, and Lindsay Wagner as Amelie, with Margaret Qualley as Mama, Troy Baker as Higgs, and special appearances by Guillermo del Toro as Deadman, Nicolas Winding Refn as Heartman, and Tommie Earl Jenkins as Die-Hardman, Death Stranding arrives on PC July 14th.

Here’s how Kojima shared the news:

PC version of DEATH STRANDING is coming on July 14th! Check out the trailer👍 pic.twitter.com/wy5hvr4pbq — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) July 1, 2020

Tomorrow Is In Your Hands

After the collapse of civilization, Sam Bridges must journey across a ravaged landscape crawling with otherworldly threats to save mankind from the brink of extinction. From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes an all-new, genre-defying experience for the PlayStation®4 system.

A Journey to Reconnect a Fractured Society