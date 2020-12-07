The end is nigh — well, the end of 2020, that is. As we approach the end of an awful (and awfully weird) year, Netflix has released the teaser for Death to 2020, a new special from Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. Last week, the world was alerted to the fact a new Brooker-Jones project was in the works thanks to Hugh Grant, one of the cast members. In an interview for his HBO show The Undoing, Grant revealed he plays a "historian who’s being interviewed about the year. I’m pretty repellent, actually!" going on to add, "and you’ll like my wig."

Aside from Grant revealing a special was in the works and that he would be playing a repellant historian on an equally repellant year, not too much was known about Death to 2020. Netflix solved that problem when, on Monday morning, a new teaser for the special was released confirming even more incredible casting choices and giving a more in-depth synopsis of the special episode. The teaser brands the special as a "Netflix comedy [emphasis mine] event," which means we're in for a doozy of a viewing experience, and notes that the special is still being filmed and put together. The synopsis also reveals it will be a "documentary-style special" that features fictitious characters who, for the purposes of the story, will be hailed as "renowned" figures speaking authoritatively about our 12-month global fever dream. While nothing specific shared, it's more information than we've gotten so far and only serves to increase intrigue around the project.

In addition to the new synopsis details, we also learned more casting details. One of the biggest names announced for the cast of Death to 2020 is Samuel L. Jackson. I can only imagine what kind of dystopic scenario Brooker and Jones, who created and executive produced this special, have cooked up for Jackson; his casting alone makes this episode one to watch. Additional Death to 2020 cast includes Lisa Kudrow, Joe Keery, Leslie Jones, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Diane Morgan, and Cristin Milioti.

Death to 2020 is coming soon to Netflix. Check out the non-spoilery teaser for the new special below. For more, find out what's coming to Netflix in December.

Here is the official synopsis for Death to 2020:

2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.

