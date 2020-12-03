Charlie Brooker and Hugh Grant have some more to say about this endless year.

On November 30, Hugh Grant accidentally spilled the beans on a secret Netflix mockumentary project he was filming with Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker: A satirical takedown of this, our current year, Ms. 2020. Now, today, Brooker has gone one step further, revealing the title and first teaser trailer of the mockumentary on his Twitter — which is, TBH, a pretty Black Mirror thing to do. Feast your eyes on: Death to 2020.

Now that is a cathartic title, right? What else do we know about Death to 2020 besides the fact that it's a mockumentary about this year coming to Netflix starring Grant. Well... not much! The trailer is more of an "editor's tone poem," a fun piece of kinetic typography rife with technical glitches and a VHS-ready title drop; no release date, no footage, no nothing. So join me, won't you, in speculating heavily on what could happen based on Grant's previous comments on the project?

"Charlie Brooker has written a mockumentary about 2020. It’s for Netflix, and I am a historian who’s being interviewed about the year. I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig."

Image via HBO

I'll say this: I am excited about Grant in a wig shoving one final arrow into the bloated corpse of 2020. Will the actual filmed piece be this venomous, this "repellent"? Will it focus on technological mishaps, like Brooker's previous works and this teaser seem to imply? Will it be... funny? Only time will tell, and only Netflix can tell us when that time eventually is. After all, 2020's death is, in fact, imminent!

Death to 2020 is coming to Netflix... soon. Check out the first teaser from Brooker's Twitter below.

