Netflix is officially returning to the satire scene with the sequel to last year’s comedy special Death to 2020, Death to 2021. The announcement of the new special was made today with the release of a teaser clip and some of the cast.

As announced by Netflix, the new special will see the return of Hugh Grant, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Joe Keery, Cristin Milioti, and Diane Morgan who were all in last year’s special. With at least Morgan reprising her role from the last special as Gemma Merrick, “average British citizen”, who is featured in the clip released by Netflix, explaining how she handles dating in 2021. Also, it was announced that Lucy Liu (Elementary), William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Stockard Channing (The West Wing), and Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso) would be joining the cast for the new special.

The comedy special combines real-world footage from everything that has happened in the year with humorous and satirical commentary from fictional characters.

Both specials have been created by Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror) and his production company Broke & Bones with Annabel Jones and Ben Caudell serving with Brooker as executive producers.

Last year’s special was narrated by Laurence Fishburne and had appearances by Samuel L Jackson, Lisa Kudrow, and Kumail Nanjiani, but it is currently unknown if any of them will be making appearances in Death To 2021. Death to 2021 is set to release exclusively on Netflix on December 27. You can watch the clip and read Death To 2021’s synopsis below:

A year unlike any other in history, (excluding the last one)…so to celebrate Netflix brings you Death to 2021, a comedy event that tells the story of another dreadful year. This landmark documentary-style special mixes archival footage harvested from across the year with commentary from fictitious characters played by some of the world’s most beloved actors.

