How did we survive even part of this year without Facebook?

Netflix has released a new clip for Death to 2021 that pokes fun at the Facebook servers going down, taking some of the world’s most popular social networks offline. The comedy special mixes archival footage and commentary from fictional characters to joke about every shocking event of the last year.

The new clip presents some of the stars involved with Death to 2021, including Stockard Channing as Penn Parker, Joe Keery as Duke Goolies, Lucy Liu as Snook Austen, and Diane Morgan as Gemma Nerrick. Duke Goolies is an influencer that recorded a reaction video when Facebook went down but couldn’t post it on social media. Another “tragic” testimony is that of Snook Austen, who claims people felt just like Donald Trump when they couldn’t use social media anymore.

Penn Parker adds that, without constant validation, people started to wonder if they really existed. Finally, Gemma Nerrick says that with Facebook down, she spent the day looking to her phone, waiting for messages that never came. You know, just like every day where Facebook is working.

Death to 2021 is a sequel to last year’s Death to 2020, which used the same documentary-style parody to talk about what seemed to be the worst year in human history, with the pandemic and the lockdown. But here we are again, still trying to adjust to [points vaguely everywhere] all this. So, the new comedy special is more than welcome.

Both Death to 2020 and Death to 2021 specials have been created by Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror) and his production company Broke & Bones, with Annabel Jones and Ben Caudell serving with Brooker as executive producers. The new special will see the return of Keery, Morgan, Hugh Grant, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, and Cristin Milioti. Joining the cast for this year’s special are Liu, Channing, William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), and Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso). Laurence Fishburne narrated last year’s special, but so far Netflix didn’t confirm if the star is coming back to celebrate our 2021’s collective misery in grand style.

Death to 2021 comes exclusively on Netflix on December 27. Check out the new clip below.

Here’s Death to 2021 official synopsis:

A year unlike any other in history, (excluding the last one)…so to celebrate Netflix brings you Death to 2021, a comedy event that tells the story of another dreadful year. This landmark documentary-style special mixes archival footage harvested from across the year with commentary from fictitious characters played by some of the world’s most beloved actors.

