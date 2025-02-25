Back in the '80s, a wave of paranoia about Satan worshipers permeated the public consciousness, known as "Satanic Panic." Few if any of the claims of abuse and recruitment by Satanic cults were true, but that didn’t stop the public from turning a wary eye on more niche forms of entertainment like Dungeons & Dragons and heavy metal music. While there can be a lot of “Satanic” imagery and lyrics in heavy metal, the idea that listening to it will turn you into a slave of Lucifer himself clearly isn’t true – but it might be funny if it was. That’s the premise of 2015's Deathgasm, a New Zealand horror comedy from Jason Lei Howden, director of Guns Akimbo.

It centers on a group of metalheads who accidentally summon a demon and cause their entire neighborhood to become possessed after playing an ancient ritualistic song. The movie is as outrageous as its title, which was actually too edgy for the likes of Walmart, which pivoted on both the name and cover art to make it more appealing to the general public. Altering the title, of course, doesn't change the content of the movie, and Deathgasm is full of gross practical effects, bright red blood, and all sorts of jokes you'll never hear in polite society — and it's all glorious.

‘Deathgasm’ Balances Humor, Gross-Out Effects, and Realistic Teenager Problems

Image via Dark Sky Films

Deathgasm follows Brodie (Milo Cawthorne), a teenager who loves heavy metal music, as he's forced to move in with his conservative Christian uncle and bullying jock cousin. Brodie eventually finds companionship with two D&D nerds (Sam Berkley and Daniel Cresswell) and a fellow metalhead named Zakk (James Blake). The four form the band DEATHGASM (the all-caps insisted upon by Zakk because it's edgier, of course), and Brodie even catches the eye of his cousin's girlfriend (Kimberley Crossman). But when Brodie plays an ancient piece of music called "the Black Hymn" hoping it will make him more powerful, he accidentally causes his neighbors to be possessed before the arrival of a demon called Aeloth.

As the neighbors are possessed, they rip out their own eyes and bleed from every orifice. The eye part is as gory as it sounds, but the latter profuse bleeding leans towards the humorous side. A teacher uncontrollably farts until blood pours out of his shorts, then vomits an absolute jet of blood onto a student; the cherry on top is when the stream of blood stops, only for it to immediately begin again before the girl can even squeak out the words “Oh my God.” The movie harkens back to the splatter comedies of early Peter Jackson with special effects that are both gross and comically over the top.

Then there’s the most memorable scene in the film, in which Brodie and Zakk fight off demons with sex toys à la Everything Everywhere All At Once. It's a little too long, but the scene is still a perfect snapshot of the exaggerated violence and humor the movie provides. And underneath the weaponized dildos and impressive demon make-up, there’s also a genuine story of a teen struggling to figure himself out in Deathgasm. Brodie is generally a nice kid who uses metal as an escape from the hardships of a troubled life. According to the New Zealand Herald, this was also the case for the director; Howden based the script on his own experiences as a young metalhead, saying "The only difference is, in this world [of Deathgasm] they are also fighting demons with chainsaws." Howden may not have fought off any literal demons, but the moments of Brodie making friends, losing some of them, and finding teen romance feel surprisingly genuine – you know, for a movie about fighting off demons with the power of sex toys and metal music.

Walmart Sold ‘Deathgasm’ Under the Name 'Heavy Metal Apocalypse'