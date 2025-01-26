Editor's Note: This article contains discussion of suicide and mental health that could be triggering, as well as slight spoilers for 'Death's Game.'At first glance, Death's Game is a Korean thriller series that explores the impacts of suicide and gives an unsuspecting man another shot at life. While this aspect of the series is definitely intriguing, it is the revenge storyline woven between its emotional folds that actually has the most heart and drive. But Death's Game isn't your run-of-the-mill revenge thriller, instead, its main character, Choi Yi-Jae, is played by 13 separate actors. It uses the idea of reincarnation to facilitate this, but there is a thread of continuity between each distinct actor and segment of the story that captures our attention, making the twisty scheme for vengeance worth salivating over.

The Main Character of 'Death's Game' Is Played By 13 Actors

Yi-Jae is first played by Seo In-guk in Death's Game, where his financial burdens and 7 years of arduous luck finally catch up to him. When he commits suicide, the personification of Death (Park So-dam) cruelly punishes him by forcing him to reincarnate 12 times, with each person facing imminent death. While he does go through the severe physical and mental pain of 12 increasingly graphic and brutal deaths, he also has a chance to evade each one and continue living as that person.

As a disclaimer, the premise does feed into deeply problematic attitudes around suicide, painting the victims as selfish instead of dealing with the cruel society that drives Yi-Jae to that decision. But these overtures are mainly present in Yi-Jae's interactions with Death, so you can potentially skip those parts or simply mentally block those themes out. That being said, In-guk's performance already effectively garners our sympathy before this weird, judgmental turn, as he meticulously conveys each stage of Yi-Jae's mental health from driven, to wavering, to hopelessness. As such, we are on his side before Death's preachy remarks.

Apart from that off-putting theme, the series draws us in with its anthology-like structure, with each character bringing forth new stories, chances at development, and grisly dangers — each traumatizing in its own way. Though they act somewhat independently, Yi-Jae's character ties them all together through narrative elements as he recalls his actions from his past life, and how traits of Yi-Jae and his new body mingle in intriguing ways. From psychopaths to innocent convicts to newborn babies, each reincarnation is played skillfully by their respective actors (even the baby has whispers of Yi-Jae's bemoaning in its wails).

A Unique Revenge Thriller Is at the Heart of This K-Drama