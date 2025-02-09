Few superheroes have as deep or a rogues' gallery as Batman, and one of his foes has been forever immortalized with a brand-new collectible from one of the world's biggest toy companies. Iron Studios has revealed a new Deathstroke figure on its official Instagram based on his appearance in DC Comics. The new collectible is 1/10 size and retails for $199.99; it is expected to launch later this year but is now available for pre-order. The figure even comes with multiple head sculpts, allowing for Deathstroke's signature orange and black mask or his face underneath, and it also includes his katanas slung over his shoulders with an assault rifle to complete the rest of his arsenal. The figure also stands perched tall on an owl's head.

It's been a quiet year for Iron Studios thus far after the company dropped several new figures to close out 2024, but now it's back with another lineup of collectibles that also includes iconic Marvel characters like Juggernaut and Namor. Before the end of the year, Iron Studios also partnered with the X-Men to release a new figure showing the band of heroes fighting a sentinel, the mutant-hunting robot that the group often fights in movies, TV, and comics. Iron Studios also teamed up with the Masters of the Universe once more to release a new Skeletor figure, which is wonderful news for those excited for Jared Leto's portrayal of the villain in the live-action film coming to theaters next year. Iron Studios also collaborated with G.I. Joe to release a new figure of Snake Eyes in his solo film starring Henry Golding.

Deathstroke Is Coming to the DCU

James Gunn took over as the new creative head of DC Studios several years ago, and there has since been endless recasting and adjustments as he and co-CEO Peter Safran configure the new universe to align with his vision and not the previous regime. However, late in 2024, a fan responded to one of Gunn's posts on Threads and asked him to wink if he had any plans for Deathstroke in the DCU, and Gunn himself responded with a winking emoji. It's been announced that an untitled Deathstroke/Bane movie is in the works at DC, but updates about the project are sparse at this time.

The new Deathstroke Iron Studios figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased from IronStudios.com. Check out the first-look images of the figure above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.