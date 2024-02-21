The Big Picture James Gunn advised Joe Manganiello to "let go" of his dreams of reprising his role as Deathstroke in the new DC Universe.

Joe Manganiello won't get to play Deathstroke again anytime soon, according to ComicBook. During a recent interview, the actor revealed he has already discussed with James Gunn the possibility of reprising the role in the new DC Universe. But as it turns out, the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker already told him to "let go" of his dreams regarding playing the character again. Gunn, alongside Peter Safran, is set to create a new vision for the brand, connecting the franchise through movies, television series, and video games. Here's what Joe Manganiello had to say regarding his time as Deathstroke officially coming to an end:

"James (Gunn) is my buddy, and James and I had a conversation about it because Jim Lee over at DC Comics wanted me to create a graphic novel series based on the screenplay that I wrote for the Deathstroke origin film that, when they were dismantling the DCEU, that went to the wayside as well. Jim read it, and wanted it to be a graphic novel series, but no one could assure me that, if it garnered the attention of directors and producers, that I couldn't be attached. So I had to let it go. James Gunn was just like, 'Let it go'."

Manganiello's time as Deathsroke was brief, with the actor stepping into the shoes of Slade Wilson during a post-credits sequence attached to the theatrical cut of Justice League. Although Manganiello was seen as Deathstroke again during Zack Snyder's Justice League, his appearance was also short, with the character never really getting an opportunity to shine in the DC Extended Universe. Deathstroke was supposed to be the main antagonist of a Batman movie featuring Ben Affleck in the titular role, but the film was never made. Unfortunately for Manganiello, he won't get to portray the villain in the new iteration of the franchise.

Gunn and Safran are working together to create a new DC Universe, which is set to begin with the premiere of this year's Creature Commandos. After the animated series premieres on Max, the franchise will fly towards the big screen with the debut of next summer's Superman: Legacy, introducing David Corenswet as the new iteration of the Man of Steel. These adventures will be followed by titles such as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and the second season of Peacemaker, as Gunn and Safran attempt to breathe new life into the series. The DC Extended Universe came to a close with the release of last year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Joe Manganiello's Recent Projects

Even if Manganiello won't get to play Deathstroke in the DC Universe, he's kept himself busy with a wide variety of projects since the character was introduced in Justice League. The actor portrayed Reggie in last year's The Kill Room, a comedy about a thief turning into an overnight prestigious artist. Before that, Manganiello was seen as Tomm Schultz in Moonhaven, a dystopian television series about a community forced to live on the Moon after the Earth was devastated. Regardless of what happened with his short time as Deathstroke in the DCEU, Manganiello will continue to search for his next big project, as the Warner Bros. franchise moves towards a different direction.

