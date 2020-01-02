‘Deathstroke’ Teaser Reveals Release Date for CW Seed Series

0

If you like totally free streaming shows about murderous Batman villains, you are in luck, friend. The new animated series Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons featuring everyone’s favorite DC universe assassin will be premiering on CW Seed January 6.

The release date was revealed in a brief teaser trailer, and I do mean “brief” – the video lasts maybe six seconds and consists of a static image of Deathstroke blasting and stabbing his way through some goons. Then the show’s logo and release date appear on screen just before the trailer ends. Deathstroke himself would appreciate that efficiency.

For those of you not in the know (which included myself before seeing this trailer), CW Seed is a completely free streaming platform that you can access without any login or subscription from your laptop or smartphone. So if you’re a Deathstroke fan with access to basic technology, you literally have no excuse not to watch the show. Furthermore, it stars The Shield’s Michael Chiklis as the killer-for-hire, which is the bald, intense icing on the cake. In addition to Chikils, Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons stars Sasha Alexander, Chris Jai Alex, Faye Mata, Griffin Puatu and Asher Bishop, and was scripted by veteran comic book writer J. M. DeMatteis.

The show’s official synopsis reads, “Ten years ago, Slade Wilson — aka the super-assassin called Deathstroke — made a tragic mistake and his wife and son paid a terrible price. Now, a decade later, Wilson’s family is threatened once again by the murderous Jackal and the terrorists of H.IV.E. Can Deathstroke atone for the sins of the past — or will his family pay the ultimate price?”

Deathstroke is an interesting character, and there’s no shortage of talent involved with this series. (Plus, there’s the undeniable appeal of being able to stream it for free.) Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons is one to watch when it hits the streaming service next Monday. You can check out the teaser trailer below.