Warner Bros. has laid a trap for movie fans on YouTube. The unwary may find themselves lured into watching the classic murder mystery Deathtrap, with Michael Caine and Christopher Reeve...for free. The studio has uploaded the 1982 film, and over two dozen others, to the video-sharing site to watch for free.

Deathtrap is an adaptation of the Broadway play of the same name. It bears some similarities to the 1972 film Sleuth, which is likewise a two-hander delving into murder and its chroniclers; the original film starred Caine and Laurence Olivier. The play was written by Ira Levin, who is best known as a novelist; his books Rosemary's Baby, The Stepford Wives, and The Boys From Brazil have all had successful screen adaptations. The play premiered in 1978 and was a critical and commercial hit, running for four years and garnering four Tony nominations. It was adapted for the screen by Levin and pioneering female screenwriter Jay Presson Allen (Marnie, Funny Lady), and directed by legendary director Sidney Lumet, who made it between his successful crime dramas Prince of the City and The Verdict. The film's Broadway scenes were shot on the actual set of the stage play Deathtrap.

What Is 'Deathtrap' About?