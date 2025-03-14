M. J. Bassett's debut feature film, Deathwatch, received only a very limited release (several film festivals, then straight to DVD) when it first came out in 2002. Additionally, it garnered predominantly negative reviews and still holds a dismal 25% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. As a result, this British horror isn't as widely recognized as it deserves, despite the fact that it features a bunch of great performances by such actors as Jamie Bell and Andy Serkis. Not only was it one of the scariest films to emerge in the early aughts, it also remains the most effective horror film set in the middle of the WWI trenches, even more than two decades after its premiere. And it's not only a sufficiently grim atmosphere and the scenes of gnarly kills that make it so effective. It's the way the war isn't just a setting in this story — it's the monster in it.

The Routine Reality of the War Exposes Its Horrors