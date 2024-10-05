Grey's Anatomy Season 21 premiered with tension brewing high in Grey-Sloan Memorial amid massive layoffs overseen by Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen). The season premiere included many big moments, including Miranda Bailey's physical response to Catherine Fox for firing her. It was a moment fans were looking forward to after it was teased in the season trailer. However, disappointingly, as the premier episode aired, we saw it was only a figment of Bailey's imagination. While the slap turned out to be unreal in Grey's Anatomy world, it still did take place in the real world since it was acted out. Allen, who plays the role, recently sat down for a chat with The Hollywood Reporter where she spoke about how the scene came about and elaborated on her character's arc.

Catherine Fox has grown into this nasty, capitalistic, money-hungry executive whose obsession with keeping business afloat has turned her into a contemptuous villain. Allen is aware of how repulsive her character has become, and while working alongside showrunner, Meg Marinis, to craft her character's progression, she suggested that Catherine deserved a slight punishment for all of her wrongdoing. Yes, the idea of slapping Catherine was Allen's idea, but cast members were hesitant to welcome it, including Bailey's Chandra Wilson, who eventually stepped up to the occasion. Marins had originally intended for Catherine to clear the air by giving a speech, but Allen had much better ideas for the scene that is now a favorite of both fans and the actors. "Well, it was my idea. How about that? It was totally my idea," Allen told THR. Further adding:

"I worked so closely with our showrunner, Meg Marinis. She is fantastic. And we were kind of picking up where we left off last season, where I had fired everybody. I was on one. And, so, she said, “Well, I was thinking of her having this inspiring speech.” I said, “Girl, don’t nobody want to hear inspiration right now. Catherine needs to be slapped. She has acted so badly.” And she hesitated because nobody wants to slap me. I said, “This is a great way for us to start the season, because everybody will be so curious about what’s the fallout of that. How does that happen? What’s next?” It was really fun shooting and Miss Chandra Wilson also did not want to slap me. She was like, “I’m not slapping you, Debbie Allen” … It’s become a really big kind of viral thing now. I guess it’s a meme right now."

Catherine Fox Cares About Grey Sloan Memorial

Catherine's ruthless leadership style might be tough on the staff, but as Allen explains, her approach comes from a place of deep concern for the hospital to remain afloat. Despite her cancer diagnosis, (which might not be so bad from Meredith and Bailey's recent assessment), Catherine is still showing strength and not letting it get in the way of her duties. Agreeing to Catherine being a vulnerable villain, Allen said:

"Yes because in her heart of hearts, she cares about the hospital and its legacy. And she cares about the foundation. She cares about women. And she cares about science. But she wants things to be done with integrity. She’s vulnerable, she’s a cancer patient currently. You can be as badass as you want to, but there are some things that knock you down a little bit, and cancer could be one of them, that’s for sure. But she is not sharing that. She’s strong in her will to try to find her way through living with cancer and not bringing her family to the point of suffering with her. There’s this vulnerability in that. You have compassion for this character. You kind of love her for her strength."

Catherine might be succeeding at hiding her illness from husband Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and son Jackson Avery (Jessie Williams), but as viewers know, nothing stays hidden for too long on this show. We've seen Meredith use the secret as an advantage to negotiate favorable deals with Catherine, but as we all know, Meredith is a terrible liar, meaning it's only a matter of time before the secret eventually gets out.

Grey's Anatomy Season 21 airs on Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC with past seasons available to stream on Hulu.

