Stunt performers are an ever-increasing point of focus in Hollywood, with calls for more recognition within mainstream awards each year. However, despite the focus, with the members of the Oscars Academy telling Empire they were "exploring" the possibility of adding a stunt category to their awards list, there are still so many stunt performers who fly under the radar. They could even be the creators of some of your favorite moments in films, like stunt person Chad Stahelski who, despite working on multiple Matrix movies, only really got his deserved recognition decades later by directing John Wick. Someone else who deserves a long-overdue spotlight is incredible stunt performer and motorcycle legend Debbie Evans, who has credits in over 300 films and is a bona fide trailblazer, leading the way for women in motorcycle sports and stunt work for over 50 years.

Before Stunt Work, Debbie Evans Began Her Career in Motorcycle Trials

Evans began her career as a leader in motorcycle trials for women, being the first woman ever to compete in the FIM World Championship Trials event in 1976. Even before her first stunt, she became the first woman to reach the rank of expert in motorcycling. What is especially heartwarming to know is that not only did she secure sponsorship from Yamaha — something less heard of and more difficult for a woman to achieve at the time — but she did so at the age of fifteen. Truly, from a young age, Debbie Evans was doing things most people couldn't even imagine attempting.

Evans began her career in stunt work in a certainly unique way — with a 30-foot motorcycle jump over a ravine for 1978’s DeathSport. Over her 50-plus year career, Evans has won 7 Taurus World Stunt awards, more times than any individual, winning two in 2002 for her stunt work doubling as Michelle Rodriguez in The Fast and the Furious and continuing her work throughout the franchise, with the stunts in the franchise being one of the high notes of the saga. In 2004, when she was filming The Matrix: Reloaded, a stunt went wrong which sent Evans head-on into a car at around a combined 75 miles per hour. Miraculously, she was able to walk it off and even went back to work the next day. Not only are the accolades and feats themselves impressive, but the longevity of her distinguished career is also simply incredible.

Debbie Evans Is Just One of Hollywood’s Undervalued Stunt Artists

Evans’ history is particularly relevant at this time because of films like the aforementioned John Wick as well as The Fall Guy and Deadpool & Wolverine, which shine a light on the fantastic work done by stunt performers as they risk their lives for our entertainment, often without any of the proper credit or appreciation. Stories like Evans’ must be remembered as yet another example of why stunt performers deserve recognition throughout their careers, rather than having to achieve decades of excellence before being widely praised. Perhaps this will change, but for now, we need to rely on our own research and agency to make sure that incredible people like Debbie Evans are not forgotten or overlooked, but held up as shining examples of just how much effort, passion, and risk goes into the films we love.

