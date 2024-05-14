The Big Picture Deborah Ann Woll stars in the upcoming horror film The Cycle, unraveling her father's past after a mysterious discovery.

The movie comes from The Head Hunter director Jordan Downey.

Woll's next big release is Daredevil: Born Again, delayed to 2025, bringing back characters from the original series.

Deborah Ann Woll is best known for her performances in Daredevil and True Blood, and now, we know what one of her next projects will be. Deadline reports that she will star in an upcoming horror film titled The Cycle. The film will be produced by Tea Shop Productions and will be directed by Jordan Downey.

The film will follow a woman trying to unravel the past of her father, whose body has just been discovered at the scene of a crime after he has been missing for over thirty years. Director Jordan Downey wrote the script for the film with Kevin Stewart, who also worked on the script for Downey's previous film The Head Hunter, which was released in 2018. The Head Hunter follows a medieval warrior hunting the monster that killed his daughter. Downey is perhaps most well-known for his cult classic horror movie ThanksKilling, which gained such a following that it had a fan-funded sequel.

'The Next Great Genre Filmmaker'

On working with Downey on The Cycle, James Harris of Tea Shop Productions said:

"We are so excited about 'The Cycle,' Jordan has crafted such an original story that is going to excite audiences. For us, he has the ability to be the next great genre filmmaker, and we can't wait to make the movie."

Tea Shop Productions' previous hits include 2017's 47 Meters Down and 2022's Fall. The company is in the lineup at the currently ongoing 2024 Cannes Film Festival with their new film The Surfer. The movie stars Nicolas Cage and tells the story of a man returning to the beacheside town of his childhood and coming into conflict with a group of local surfers.

For Woll, the next big release on the horizon is Daredevil: Born Again, which is currently in post-production. Woll will return as Karen Page, alongside many other characters from the Daredevil series, which originally ran from 2015 to 2018. The new series sees Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal reprise their respective roles as Daredevil and the Punisher. Born Again was intended for a 2024 release, but has been delayed and may now not arrive until 2025.

While we wait for more updates on both The Cycle and Daredevil: Born Again, you can check out Woll's performance in the original Daredevil series on Disney+.