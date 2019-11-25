‘The Mandalorian’ Director Deborah Chow on Preparing to Direct the Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

0

Deborah Chow quietly became the first female person of color to direct a live-action Star Wars series episode with the most recent chapter of Disney+’s The Mandalorian. If you liked what you saw in “The Sin”, stay tuned. Chow has another episode in the pipeline for the series, which will undoubtedly shed more light on the title character and the hit sensation that is Baby Yoda. So while Chow–a veteran behind the camera for such TV shows as Mr. Robot, Better Call Saul, and Jessica Jones–has already made a big impression on Star Wars fans, she’ll get a new opportunity to make her mark as director of the planned Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff series starring Ewan McGregor.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy previously released a statement as to Chow coming aboard the project:

“We really wanted to select a director who is able to explore both the quiet determination and rich mystique of Obi-Wan in a way that folds seamlessly into the Star Wars saga. Based on her phenomenal work developing our characters in The Mandalorian, I’m absolutely confident Deborah is the right director to tell this story.”

More recently, Chow spoke to the NY Times about The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda, and bringing her experience to bear on the untitled Obi-Wan story.

Here’s Chow’s response when asked if anything she learned on The Mandalorian prepared her to take on the new spinoff series:

Absolutely. One of the biggest benefits is that I just spent the last year in the “Star Wars” universe and I had great mentors, coming in under Jon and Dave. Absorbing that, I feel, was the best training I could have had to take on the next one. So much of it just feeling it and understanding it, on an instinctual level, to know what’s right and what’s wrong with it. And there’s so much knowledge — every prop, every costume is important. Every detail really matters.

But don’t get your hopes up for seeing Baby Yoda transition to the new series:

