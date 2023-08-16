Few actresses have such iconic films in their resumés as Deborah Kerr. Born Deborah Jane Trimmer, Kerr became one of Hollywood's biggest stars throughout the 1940s, beginning a rich and versatile career that would span four decades and include numerous projects across film, television, and the stage.

Kerr earned six Academy Award nominations but never won a competitive award, instead receiving an Honorary Oscar in 1994. Still, she cemented her place as one of the biggest icons of American cinema with her work in countless pictures, many of which have become enduring classics of the silver screen.

10 'The Grass is Greener' (1960)

Stanley Donen's romantic comedy The Grass is Greener stars Deborah Kerr and Cary Grant opposite Robert Mitchum and Jean Simmons. The plot follows Victor and Hilary, an aristocratic married couple who open their house to guided tours for American tourists. When a wealthy oil tycoon charms his way into Hilary's heart, Victor calls upon an old flame to help rekindle his crumbling marriage.

Safe but charming and well-meaning, The Grass is Greener is a sweet romantic comedy that shines because of its absurdly talented cast. Kerr and Grant, already a proven duo, deliver another winning turn, depicting a deteriorating marriage with an abundance of humor and sympathy.

9 'The Sundowners' (1960)

Kerr and Robert Mitchum appeared in several films, including Fred ZInnemann's 1960 drama The Sundowners. The plot centers on a nomadic family on the Australian outback, torn between the father's desire to continue their wandering existence and the mother's wish for a more stable life.

The Sundowners earned Kerr her sixth and last Oscar nomination. Adopting an impressively convincing Aussie accent, the actress is fabulous as the gritty and determined Ida Carmody. The Sundowners is an adequate but not spectacular film; however, Kerr's performance alone is worth the audience's time.

8 'Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison' (1957)

Another collaboration between Kerr and Robert Mitchum, Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison follows a Catholic nun and a hardened US Marine stranded in a cave on a Japanese-occupied island during World War II. Directed by John Huston, the film earned Kerr her fourth Oscar nomination.

Enjoyable but somewhat disposable, Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison is a showcase for Kerr's subtle abilities. The film thrives on the odd-couple dynamic between Kerr's sister Angela and Mitchum's wounded Mr. Allison. Constant convivence leads to romantic tension, with Kerr and Mitchum expertly walking the fine line between romance and mere companionship.

7 'The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp' (1943)

The 1943 romantic drama The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp comes from Kerr's British period. The film, directed by the Archers, follows General Candy, an out-of-touch veteran whose squad doesn't respect him. The story of his youth comes in flashbacks, particularly his close relationships with three women who marked his life.

The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp is famous for having Kerr play multiple roles: dignified lady Edith Hunter, sweet nurse Barbara Wynne, and MTC driver Angela "Johnny" Cannon. Kerr shows her impressive versatility in three opposite roles, acting as the film's shining beacon and guiding the plot across the decades. It's challenging for any actor to create three fully-developed characterizations in one movie; fortunately, Kerr rises to the challenge, coming out victorious.

6 'Black Narcissus' (1947)

Reteaming with the Archers, Kerr starred in the 1947 psychological drama Black Narcissus. Based on the 1939 novel, the plot chronicles the escalating tensions between a group of nuns attempting to start a school and hospital in the old palace of an Indian Raja atop the Himalayas.

A thoughtful and gripping exploration of desire and longing, Black Narcissusis a fascinating psychological drama featuring one of Kerr's finest turns. The actress is outstanding as the struggling Sister Clodagh, a nun divided between her faith and devotion and her increasingly human reactions to the events surrounding her. It's a stunning portrayal of resilience that should've earned her an Oscar nomination — and, arguably, the win.

5 'Tea and Sympathy' (1956)

Tea and Sympathy is another milestone achievement for Kerr. The actress originated the role of Laura Reynolds in the Broadway version, returning for the big-screen adaptation, directed by Vincente Minnelli. The plot centers on the unlikely bond between a young man with unconventional interests and his headmaster's sexually frustrated wife.

Like many of her famous roles, Tea and Sympathy sees Kerr as a woman longing for freedom and release, especially of a sexual nature. The role of Laura Reynolds might seem up her alley — she's polite and put-together, the portrait of a 1950s lady. However, Kerr's performance exists in the unspoken space between the veneer of propriety and the desire burning inside. It's a subtle and remarkable achievement that Kerr would perfect over the years.

4 'An Affair to Remember (1957)

Deborah Kerr and Cary Grant were an all-time great couple in Leo McCarey's sweeping romantic drama An Affair to Remember. The plot revolves around Nickie and Terry, who fall in love aboard a cruise from Europe to New York. Despite being engaged to others, the couple agrees to meet atop the Empire State in six months.

Widely considered among the all-time most romantic movies, An Affair to Remember is an enchanting and irresistible love story. Grant and Kerr operate at the peak of their abilities, creating an arresting story that transcends the screen and has endured the test of time. Unabashedly romantic and unafraid to go out of its way to prove it, An Affair to Remember is a classic Hollywood love story, the likes of which don't really exist anymore.

3 'The King and I' (1956)

Walter Lang's 1956 adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's musical The King and I stars Kerr opposite Yul Brynner. Based on the memoirs of Anna Leonowens, the plot chronicles her experiences as a school teacher for the children of King Mongkut of Siam.

Like most other musicals of Hollywood's Golden Age, The King and I is grand, excessive, overlong, and utterly irresistible. Kerr is spectacular in the role, charm personified in a film that lives and dies with her charisma. In a rare instance of generosity and humility, Kerr worked alongside Marni Nixon, her singing voice, to create a more unified and comprehensive portrayal; she even acknowledged Nixon's significant contributions to the press, a move no other actress of the time ever did. The King and I might be Kerr's finest on-screen moment, to the point it's puzzling and more than a bit frustrating that she lost the Best Actress Oscar to a comeback narrative.

2 'From Here to Eternity' (1953)

The image of Deborah Kerr and Burt Lancaster rolling around in the sand while passionately kissing has become integral to pop culture. The duo exploded the silver screen in the 1953 war romance From Here to Eternity, playing a married woman and a gruff sergeant who indulge in an affair in the days leading up to the Pearl Harbor attack.

From Here to Eternity is among several classic movies with content that has aged poorly. However, Kerr and Lancaster are an all-time great cinematic couple; their chemistry is electrifying even by today's standards. The film allowed her to break away from her image as a prim and proper British lady; as the notorious Karen Holmes, Kerr is resolute and liberated, a woman willing to enjoy her desires with brazen freedom seldom seen in classic cinema.

1 'The Innocents' (1961)

Henry James' seminal 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw has received several adaptations throughout the years, but none comes even close to Jack Clayton's horror masterpiece The Innocents. Kerr stars as Miss Giddens, a governess caring for two children while suspecting their vast estate is haunted by vengeful ghosts attempting to possess them.

The Innocents is among the scariest films in cinematic history, an exercise in near-unbearable dread that creeps beneath the skin. Kerr is outstanding as the terrified but determined Miss Giddens, delivering arguably the performance of her revered career and supporting the film on her capable shoulders. The Innocents is haunting and unforgettable, featuring several sequences that remain horrifying today.

