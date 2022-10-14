The concept of upcoming sci-fi dark comedy Deborah is enough to understand how wild the movie is going to be: A couple invites a group of friends over for a celebration and casually reveals that their Alexa-like assistant can reverse time at their request, as long as it’s “only” up to 48 hours before. So how confusing can a gathering get when the guests keep going back in time? Based on the trailer, which Collider can exclusively share, it gets very, very confusing – and hilarious.

The trailer reveals all of our common, 21st-century worries when it comes to technology. How much of our everyday life is being listened to or processed by our many devices? We know it happens, but often get surprised by the extent of information that they are able to gather. In Deborah’s case, it’s even able to crack a few unorthodox jokes at whoever addresses it with disdain.

But, of course, all of that pales in comparison to Deborah’s ultimate feature. The assistant is ordered to pause time right before a vase hits the floor, and it’s all downhill from there. The trailer doesn’t give away the time travel rules of the movie, but it’s the synopsis suggests their memories also get erased – so we just have to wait and see the implications of messing with time and memory so casually.

Image via 1091 Pictures

Deborah is written and directed by Noga Pnueli, who’s having a great year so far. The filmmaker also penned Meet Cute, which is also a dark comedy that plays with the perception of time. If Pnueli is going for a home run with Deborah, we’ll discover in about two weeks. The movie marks Pnueli's feature film directorial debut, and it's based on the short film Deb (also directed and written by Pnueli), released in 2018.

The cast of Deborah features Sophia Bush (One Tree Hill), Deborah Ann Woll (Marvel’s Daredevil), Scott Michael Foster (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Kevin Bigley (Upload), Arjun Gupta (The Magicians), Ciara Renée (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), and Michael Waller (Come As You Are).

Deborah premieres on Digital in just a couple of weeks, on November 1. You can watch the trailer and check out the official synopsis below: