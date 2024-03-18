The Big Picture Deborah's attempt to cause drama backfired in a physical fight.

Video footage disproved her claims against Candiace's husband.

Deborah's behavior indicates a desperate bid to become a RHOP cast member.

The season finale of The Real Housewives of Potomac is approaching fast, and viewers have been waiting the entire season to hear about the big fight that happened after Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant’s fashion show. Viewers became aware of the altercation thanks to social media, as the fight was caught on fuzzy camera footage and was subsequently released the same night. Despite the fuzziness of the video, it was clear that the fight began with a conversation between Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Deborah Williams, who is not a member of the cast. Deborah has made appearances on the reality show, as she is a friend of Ashley’s, and every time she’s been on, she’s attempted to cause drama.

The biggest attempt at drama she made was when she claimed that Candiace’s husband, Chris Bassett, was making inappropriate advances toward her. Ashley ran with these claims, reigniting the feud between Ashley and Candiace that had just been resolved. Deborah’s claims that Chris approached her during an event were proven false thanks to some footage that proved that the only thing Chris did was ignore her. The footage was proof that Deborah was a liar, and Ashley was the one who ultimately had to answer for her friend’s behavior. The back and forth on this issue led to Candiace’s usual name calling, this time bestowing the moniker of “Sesame Street” to Deborah, saying that she looked like a puppet character from the educational children’s show. This nickname is what ultimately led to the fight. And Deborah has been waiting all season to have a moment with Candiace.

Deborah’s Attempts to Be Relevant On ‘RHOP’ Make Her Look Immature

The fight between Deborah and Keiana Stewart was not caught on camera, as the producers stopped filming shortly after the fashion show's after party. The cameras were not rolling, but the ladies were still mic’d, meaning that the audio from the fight was completely recorded. The audio shows that Deborah was the one who first approached Candiace at the party. She lays into Candiace immediately, mentioning the Sesame Street nickname Candiace gave her, and Candiace naturally responds, matching her angry energy. Deborah repeatedly said that she should call that name to her face. Soon, newcomer Keiana Stewart’s voice is heard, and she’s clearly attempting to calm the two women down, saying it’s not the place.

From what’s heard and what has been seen in the video, Deborah moves to attack Candiace, throwing a drink at her. When she does this, Candiace moves to grab a champagne bottle, which she later says she did for protection. When Candiace steps away to grab the bottle, Keiana moves to grab Deborah, leading Deborah to fight her off. The fight that ensues is messy and violent, more so than any fight that has turned physical in RHOP’s history.

Deborah’s Behavior Proves She Wants to Be a ‘RHOP’ Cast Member

Image via Bravo

Despite her antics, Deborah remains an ancillary person on the show. She is Ashley’s friend, but she is not technically a “Friend” of the show. After the fight, she took to social media to brag about “winning” the fight. In her childish response, Deborah posted, “YOU left your nail in my REAL ponytail that you unsuccessfully could NOT rip out. Lmk if you’d like it back… Now let someone leak the ‘whole’ video cuz that floor work sure was something wasn’t it SPECIAL K. p.s did you enjoy your ambulance ride (ouch).”

She seems to be proud of the fight, and Wendy later confirmed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that the fight was “1000%” Deborah’s fault." It’s easy to assume that wanted to cause chaos when she approached Candiace. She wanted the attention, regardless of whether it was positive or negative. She wanted attention when she made up the lie about Chris, and she wanted attention at the event when she started things with Candiace. Her behavior is reminiscent of a person who is desperate to be a Real Housewife.

Perhaps she thought that if she created her own drama, she’d be invited to join the show as a Friend at minimum. Perhaps the fight was a second attempt at an audition for the show rather than an honest confrontation. It would make sense, especially given how she continued to be physical with Keiana, who is a new Friend in the series. Is it possible she continued to fight with Keiana out of jealousy? The truth is only known to Deborah.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM EST, with next-day streaming on Peacock.

