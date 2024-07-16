The Big Picture The Decameron on Netflix stars a talented cast and offers a raunchy medieval comedy.

The show divides characters into nobles and servants amidst the Black Plague outbreak.

Premiering on July 25th, 2024, this historical comedy promises chaos and charm in 1300s Italy.

Get ready to party like it's 1348, because Netflix's new historical comedy The Decameron is primed to become your next streaming sensation. Comedic veterans like Tony Hale, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and an impressive list of other cast members, The Decameron thrusts audiences into the age of the Black Death as it rips apart the city of Florence. With the new show set to hit streaming in a little over a week, Netflix allowed Collider to share this new look at the dark comedy's extensive cast and characters with a brand-new featurette.

As Tony Hale puts it in the featurette, the hierarchy of characters in The Decameron are divided into two classes - The Nobles and The Servants. The Nobles consist of Pampinea the Blushing Bride (Zosia Mamet), Tindaro the Sickly Noble (Douggie McMeekin), Panfilo (Karan Gill) and Neifile (Lou Gala) the Happy Couple, and Filomena the Noblewoman (Jessica Plummer). Meanwhile, the servants are made up of Licisca the Servant (Tanya Reynolds), Sirisco the Kindly Steward (Tony Hale), Misia the Faithful Servant (Saoirse-Monia Jackson), Stratilia the Overworked Cook (Leilla Farzad), and Dioneo the Handsome Doctor (Amar Chadha-Patel). The cast's list of stars includes Sex Education star Tanya Reynolds, Girls star Zosia Mamet, Chernobyl star Douggie McMeekin, Ladhood star Karan Gill, Julia star Lou Gala, Eastenders star Jessica Plummer, Arrested Development star Tony Hale, Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monia Jackson, I Hate Suzie star Leila Farzad, and Willow star Amar Chadha-Patel.

As the exclusive featurette clearly shows, the Black Plague is the last thing the ten main characters of The Decameron are thinking about. Tanya Reynolds even describes the show as "a medieval love island", where romance and sex are constantly in the air. The outrageous and raunchy comedy is ready to show an absurd vision of what the highest and lowest classes of medieval society would get up to should they all be trapped inside a single manor while a pandemic ravages their country. The official synopsis of the upcoming series reads as follows:

As the bubonic plague spreads through Italy, a group of nobles and servants retreats to a villa, where their lavish getaway quickly spirals into chaos.

When Is 'The Decameron' Coming Out?

Netflix subscribers won't have to wait too long for the official premiere of The Decameron. The audacious new series will be bringing its charming and absurd vision of the 1300s when The Decameron premieres exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, July 25th, 2024. In typical Netflix fashion, all eight episodes of the show will be available to binge-watch on that very premiere date. Watch the exclusive featurette in the player above.

The Decameron (2024) Release Date July 25, 2024 Cast Amar Chadha-Patel , Lelia Farzad , Lou Gala , Karan Gill , Tony Hale , Saoirse-Monica Jackson , Zosia Mamet , Douggie McMeekin Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Creator(s) Kathleen Jordan

