No character ever truly dies in the marvel cinematic universe. The MCU has developed a routine of bringing back deceased characters to deliver an impactful message to the living.

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) delivered an eye-opening message from his father, Howard, in Iron Man, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) gained his confidence back from his late mother in Avengers: Endgame and Killmonger’s (Michael B. Jordan) cameo in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever helped Shuri avoid his path of vengeance. Other deceased MCU characters are due a guest appearance to deliver life lessons to the current roster of Marvel heroes.

Ajak

Ajak (Salma Hayek) disobeyed godly orders from the Celestials to destroy Earth and its people. She was betrayed by a teammate that led her to slaughter after learning she had plans to deviate from their mission.

Ajak’s moral compass leans in favor of the people of Earth’s survival. If the Eternals join forces with Earth’s mightiest heroes, progressive life lessons from Ajak will help make the process easier for the old-fashioned group.

Yondu Udonta

Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) surrogate father sacrifices his life to save Quill’s in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. After Ego’s (Kurt Russell) explosion, Yondu (Michael Rooker) gives Star-Lord the last space suit, sacrificing himself.

Quill lost his mother at an early age, and Yondu was the last mentor he had left. His deceased mom coaches Quill via mixtapes she left behind. For Quill to maintain his trajectory, it would be optimal if Yondu is able to mentor the hero from the afterlife.

Billy and Tommy Maximoff

Billy and Tommy are the twin children of Vision (Paul Bettany) and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in WandaVision. Wanda’s Westview Hex allowed her to create a fake world inhabited by her dead husband Vision, her fake kids Billy and Tommy Maximoff, and hostages from the town of Westview. The twins faded away after the Hex was removed.

Billy and Tommy are products of witchcraft, making it easy for Scarlett Witch to stage reunions with the siblings. Wanda’s attempt to join alternate versions of the twins went awry in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness. The Scarlett Witch is hellbent on forging a relationship with her sons, and they’ll more than likely appear in future films before she learns to let go.

Agent Coulson

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) lost “[his] one good eye” in 2012’s Avengers. Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) was murdered by Loki (Tom Hiddleston) on the S.H.I.E.L.D. helicarrier while trying to foil the god of mischief’s escape.

Agent Coulson would later undergo a Level 9 top secret project in which he was revived in Marvel Entertainment’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.Kevin Feige only considers the Marvel Studios-produced television shows canon, so the event is discarded for the MCU. According to the events of Captain Marvel, Agent Coulson and Fury have worked side by side for close to twenty years, and a reunion would serve Fury well by providing much-needed guidance or support for one of the wisest characters in the franchise.

Aunt May

Image via Sony

Peter Parker’s good deeds are pursued by punishment after Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe) fatally attacks Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) in Spider-Man: Now Way Home. Aunt May’s last words to a guilt-ridden Peter are, “with great power, there must also come great responsibility.”

Parker’s guilt complex could be tamed with a cameo from his deceased Aunt in a future film. Whether communicating via flashback or dream sequence, it would benefit the friendly neighborhood vigilante to hear straight from the horse’s mouth that May’s blood isn’t on his hands.

Odin

Image via Marvel

Anthony Hopkins’ portrayal of Odin in the MCU pits him as a spiritual mentor to his sons Thor and Loki. In Thor: Ragnarok, Odin’s death in the pastures of Norway led to the founding of New Asgard at the site of his deathbed.

In a world where science and magic “are one and the same,” it would not be a surprise to witness a future guest appearance by Odin in the MCU. In Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor Odinson loses the love of his life and becomes a new father. Gifted with experience with both matters, the late king and father could counsel his son on navigating fatherhood and a broken heart.

Thanos

Image via Disney

The Mad Titan was murdered twice in Avengers: Endgame. Thor beheaded the warlord in 2018, and an alternate version of Thanos (Josh Brolin) turned to dust after Stark’s snap.

"Cursed with knowledge," Thanos’ genocidal tendencies are a culmination of everything he’s learned about the universe thus far. A worthy adversary for the Avengers would benefit from his strategy, ideas, and experience. If a high-level threat stumbled across a method to contact a deceased Thanos, they might prove to be the Avengers’ toughest opponent yet.

Black Widow

Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson) was always haunted by the red in her ledger, but her slate was wiped clean with her sacrifice from Avengers: Endgame. The former assassin exchanged her life for the soul stone to help the Avengers bring back half the universe annihilated in Thanos’ snap from Avengers: Infinity War.

Natasha said her farewell to her close friend Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), but many friends and family members missed her memo. A proper farewell in the form of a funeral or memorial would comfort Dr. Banner, her Avenger teammates, and family members from Black Widow.

Ramonda

Image via Marvel Studios



The former Queen of Wakanda gave up the throne and her life to save a young American scientist named Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ramonda (Angela Bassett) drowned after Namor’s (Tenoch Huerta) attack submerged the citadel in water.

Robbed of a reunion with her daughter, Shuri was visited by her cousin Erik Killmonger instead of Ramonda in the Wakandan ancestral plane. Now that Shuri has discovered how to manufacture a synthetic form of the heart-shaped herb, there’s a possibility she could reconnect with her mother in future installments for imparted wisdom.

Tony Stark

Image via Marvel Studios

In Avengers: Endgame, Tony suited up for his last hurrah against Thanos and his army. Iron Man snapped his fingers while wielding all six infinity stones and met an untimely demise.

Iron Man has been excellent with preplanning and typically factors in every possible scenario. The genius’ B.A.R.F. tech from Captain America: Civil War allows patients to rehash conversations with the deceased, and the hero has left messages behind in his armor helmets for Pepper Potts on Iron Man 3 and Avengers: Endgame. It would not be surprising if he found a way to communicate to Avenger allies or MIT alums like Riri from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in future movies.

