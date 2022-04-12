How far is it acceptable to go when your ultimate goal is to put a ruthless serial killer behind bars? Topic's new series Deceit is certainly pushing the boundaries when it comes to true-crime investigation in order to tell a compelling – and critically acclaimed – story. Based on true events, the series chronicles a daring undercover operation that took place in southwest London in 1992. In it, the police put a young detective in a close relationship with the suspect in order to get a confession out of him, and Collider can reveal the upcoming series' harrowing trailer.

The trailer for Deceit showcases the mounting tension that puts the Met Police in an uncomfortable position – ever since the killing of a victim that made headlines, they weren’t able to make a single arrest nor move forward with the investigation, because evidence varied from limited to non-existent. That’s when Sadie Byrne (Niamh Algar) is brought in: the young detective is tasked with the horrifying job of luring in suspect Colin Stagg (Sion Daniel Young) in order to make him believe she could be his next victim. The detective is instructed to indulge in Stagg’s darkest fantasies, and by the footage the trailer suggests, “darkest” might be an understatement.

Deceit earned its leading star Algar a BAFTA nomination for her haunting performance as the ruthless investigator. The series was also praised across the United Kingdom, with major trade publications such as The Guardian and The Telegraph equating the story to horror classic The Silence of the Lambs, a movie that also centered around a disturbing relationship between a criminal and a detective.

The four-part series is directed by Niall MacCormick, who helmed other limited series such as Ragdoll, The Sister, and Doctor Thorne. Deceit is written by Emilia di Girolamo, who worked on high profile series such as EastEnders and Law & Order: UK. The cast of Deceit also features Eddie Marsan, Harry Treadaway, and Rochenda Sandall.

Topic premieres Season 1 of Deceit on April 14 in the U.S. and in Canada. Check out the exclusive trailer below:

Check out the show's official synopsis here:

Five months on from the brutal murder of Rachel Nickell on Wimbledon Common and the Met Police are still no closer to capturing the man they’re convinced is responsible. First identified through a television appeal, the evidence is stacked against Colin Stagg. The media feed a national obsession, covering every detail of the case and demanding justice. The police are determined to catch the man who, in their eyes, is guilty before he kills again. In desperation, the relatively young detective inspector leading the case, engages the nation’s most famous criminal proﬁler to devise a bold undercover operation which will see an attractive, young female officer start a relationship with Colin Stagg.

