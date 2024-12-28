As the days of blockbusters return to theaters with simultaneous releases like the Barbenheimer (Barbie and Oppenheimer) and Glicked (Gladiator II and Wicked) back to back years, audiences are reminded of why the movie-going experience is so intoxicating. One would assume that the best December-released blockbusters would be holiday films or family outing movies. The best movies released during this month are franchise revitalizers, technological feats, Oscar-sweepers, and much more.

The financial success of these movies was groundbreaking and staggering, as movie lovers flocked to the theater to see what all the hype was about. When classic movies are adjusted for 2024 inflation, the numbers are staggering. The December-release blockbusters audiences know and love transformed the movie theater experience in unimaginable ways.

10 'Misson: Impossible - Ghost Protocol' (2011)

Directed by Brad Bird

Image via Paramount Pictures

Credited with revitalizing the iconic action franchise, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol is one of the best December-release blockbusters. In the fourth installment, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the team go rogue after IMF is implicated in the high-profile terrorist bombing of the Kremlin. They must go completely off-grid and are left with no resources to clear the agency's name. Ghost Protocol was the only franchise installment to premiere in December.

The fast-paced action movie earned close to $700 million worldwide, making back its large $145 million budget. The scaling of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai without a stunt double for Cruise enticed the skeptical viewers and the action junkies to see for themselves. The stunts are just as high-octane over a decade later and Cruise's commitment to them is what drew audiences to the theater despite the downfall of the franchise after movies two and three.

9 'Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens' (2015)

Directed by J.J. Abrams

Image via Lucasfilm

A decade after audiences last left a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars returned to theaters under Disney's ownership for The Force Awakens. The long-awaited set of sequels begins 30 years after the Empire was destroyed, but the rise of the First Republic threatens the future of the galaxy and a new era of heroes emerges with the help of those from the past. The magic of the holiday season and the trepidation of failure or success drove audiences to the box office.

Grossing over two billion worldwide, The Force Awakens not only was a financial success, but it was the emergence of a story well-known to fans with a new generation to carry that made the film a critical hit. From the moment the trailer first dropped the iconic melodies and the reveal of Hans Solo (Harrison Ford), an emotional wave of nostalgia like none other began the countdown. The December release has, for many, made The Force Awakens and Star Wars marathon holiday tradition.

8 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Directed by Peter Jackson

Image via New Line Cinema

The highly-anticipated almost two-year wait for the closing chapter of this acclaimed literary and cinematic series reaped the box office benefits with some of the best fantasy movie action. In the epic three-and-a-half-hour conclusion, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is the clash for the fate of Middle-earth as Frodo (Elijah Wood) readies to destroy the One Ring while the battle ensues, led by Gandalf (Ian McKellen) and Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen). The mid-December release was an early Christmas present to moviegoers.

A built-in fanbase is a usual guarantee for box office success, but The Return of the King deserved its success regardless, and did so additionally by sweeping the Oscars and winning every nomination it received, including Best Picture. Earning $1.1 billion worldwide, the final trilogy installment proved several things in that the right blockbuster, regardless of the genre but especially adapted fantasy, can sweep critical acclaim and leave a lasting legacy on cinematic history.