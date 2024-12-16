Heading into the weekend, it looked like Moana 2 might lose its top spot at the box office after falling behind Wicked the last few days of the week, but the box office numbers for the weekend of December 13 are in, and they show Dwayne Johnson’s animated sequel sitting on the throne for the third weekend in a row. Moana 2 claimed the top spot by hauling in $26 million this weekend, a 48% drop from the weekend prior that still helped its domestic total reach $337 million. The film has also earned $379 million in international markets, bringing its worldwide cumulative haul to $717 million, moving it past Dune: Part Two to become the fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year at the global box office.

Previous weeks saw Wicked and Gladiator 2 in the second and third spots, and while Jon M. Chu’s musical continued its second-place dominance, Ridley Scott’s legacy sequel dropped to #4. Wicked experienced a smaller drop than Moana 2 by grossing $22 million this weekend, only 38% less than last weekend. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s Broadway adaptation has earned $359 million overall at the domestic box office and $165 million internationally, bringing its worldwide total to $524 million. Wicked is still the fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year domestically, roughly $22 million ahead of Moana 2 and only $2 million behind Despicable Me 4, which grossed $361 million domestically. Once Wicked passes Despicable Me 4 this week, it would need another whopping $275 million domestically to reach Deadpool & Wolverine, which can likely be ruled out as its box office returns begin to dwindle.

In a spectacular display of flopping, Sony’s Kraven the Hunter claimed the #3 spot and debuted in theaters to only $11 million, a total that Venom: The Last Dance beat handily during its first three weekends in theaters after opening to $51 million, $40 million more than Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven. Sony has had some wins with the Venom franchise, but other SSU installments like Morbius, Madame Web, and now Kraven the Hunter failed to even earn back their reported budgets. Gladiator 2 claimed the #4 spot at the box office this weekend after grossing $7.8 million, a 38% drop identical to its "Glicked" counterpart. The war epic that’s earning Denzel Washington major Oscar buzz has now grossed $145 million domestically and $252 million internationally for a worldwide total of just under $400 million. Gladiator 2 is also the highest-grossing movie of Washington’s career and helped lift Ridley Scott past Tim Burton on the list of highest-grossing directors.

‘Interstellar’ and ‘Red One’ Find Success While ‘The War of the Rohirrim’ Flops