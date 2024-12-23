After opening with nearly $200 million at the box office en route to hauling in $1.6 billion globally, The Lion King (2019) established the franchise as a box office juggernaut, but the latest installment failed to reach the same heights. In a stunning display, the weekend of December 20 saw Sonic the Hedgehog 3 take the top spot at the box office after grossing $62 million domestically, slightly more than the original’s $58 million opinion but less than the sequel’s $72 million debut weekend. The third Sonic movie is already one of the top 16 highest-grossing video game movies ever and one of the top 31 highest-grossing movies of the year domestically. Keanu Reeves’ performance as Shadow the Hedgehog generated enough box office hype for Sonic 3 to earn nearly double its second-place competitor, the lion Mufasa (Aaron Pierre).

While many expected Mufasa: The Lion King to roar to the top spot, it opened with a measly $35 million domestically, just more than half of Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s total. Mufasa also collected a hefty $87 million from international markets to bring its worldwide cumulative haul to $122 million after opening weekend, less than The Lion King’s (2019) total from domestic earnings alone. Finishing in the #3 spot this weekend was Wicked, which scored $13.5 million and finally beat Moana 2 for the first weekend since both movies have been in theaters. Wicked’s domestic total is now closing in on $400 million, currently at $383 million, with $187 million in foreign markets for a global total of $571 million. Wicked is poised to become one of the top 50 highest-grossing domestic movies ever this week, and is already on a slew of top five box office lists.

Falling from #1 to #4 is Dwayne Johnson’s animated sequel, Moana 2, which finished only a few hundred thousand behind Wicked at $13.1 million during its fourth full weekend in theaters. Moana 2 has now earned $359 million domestically and $431 million internationally for a whopping worldwide cumulative haul of $790 million, making it the fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year. Finishing the weekend at #5 is Homestead, the action thriller starring Neal McDonough and Dawn Olivieri that opened to $6 million in half the theaters as Sonic 3 and Mufasa. Gladiator 2 also fell to the #6 spot, still playing in 2,300 theaters but earning only $4.4 million. Ridley Scott’s legacy sequel has now earned $153 million domestically and $262 million internationally for a global haul of $416 million, still less than the original with a digital release date of December 24 (Christmas Eve).

‘Kraven the Hunter’ Loses Again While A24 Finds Success With ‘Queer’ and' The Brutalist’

During its second weekend in theaters, Kraven the Hunter dropped 72% and earned only $3.1 million, bringing its domestic haul to $17 million and international total to $15 million, earning a measly $42 million globally, which isn’t even half of its reported $110 million budget. It was a big weekend for A24, which premiered its Oscar contender for the year with The Brutalist. The film starring Adrien Brody and Guy Pearce earned $266,000 from only four theaters, scoring a per-theater total of $66,000, the third highest of the year. Daniel Craig’s Queer also added another $364,000 to its total, a 54% drop that was to be expected with the sheer volume of blockbusters playing in theaters right now. Queer has earned $2.8 million domestically and $370,000 from foreign markets for a worldwide total of $3.2 million.

The week of Christmas is finally here, and there are three big movies hitting theaters on Christmas Day. The biggest incoming contender for box office success is A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet. Both of Chalamet’s last two films, Wonka and Dune: Part Two, earned over $500 million worldwide, and with his performance in the upcoming flick already generating Oscar buzz, this has every chance to do the same. Robert Eggers' Nosferatu and Nicole Kidman’s Babygirl will also premiere in theaters this weekend, and while Eggers’ vampire flick should find moderate success, neither is expected to contend with the box office juggernauts at the top of the rankings.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has taken the top spot at the box office from Moana 2. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates and find tickets below for a showing of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 near you.

Your changes have been saved 8 10 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the sequel to the 2022 comedy-adventure movie that featured the Blue Blur and his companions on an adventure to stop Dr. Robotnik from taking over the world. The new film sees the new antagonist Shadow the Hedgehog, arriving to cause trouble for the newly formed trio of heroes, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, as they adjust to their earthly lives. Director Jeff Fowler Cast Keanu Reeves , Jim Carrey Ben Schwartz , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Idris Elba Tika Sumpter , Lee Majdoub , James Marsden Runtime 109 Minutes Writers Pat Casey , Josh Miller , John Whittington Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures

