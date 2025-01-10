Daniel Radcliffe's career took off at such a young age when he starred as the titular The Boy Who Lived in all eight Harry Potter movies. After the franchise concluded back in 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, Radcliffe went on to star in various features that have showcased his acting prowess beyond the Wizarding World. While primarily known for the role back in the early 2000s, the actor actually starred in a 2007 Australian drama called December Boys in between filming the Harry Potter series. And it's now available to watch for free on YouTube, courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Radcliffe has, over the years, proven that he could do more than just the role he is best known for. Though Harry Potter undoubtedly gave the actor worldwide prominence, he also ventured into other projects. Apart from his stage appearances, Radcliffe also starred in other well-received features like The Woman in Black, Kill Your Darlings, Swiss Army Man, Imperium, Jungle, Escape from Pretoria, and The Lost City. His other movie credits include Horns, Victor Frankenstein, Now You See Me 2, Beast of Burden, and Guns Akimbo. Despite his busy schedule filming Harry Potter, Radcliffe also embarked on a project outside the franchise. December Boys served as his first role outside the film series since his film acting debut in 2001's spy thriller The Tailor of Panama.

What Is ‘December Boys’ About?

Warner Bros. Entertainment has been dropping full versions of movies like the 1984's Amadeus, the Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara-starring Waiting for Guffman, and the Liam Neeson-led biographical drama Michael Collins for free, with December Boys — directed by Rod Hardy — as the latest. The 2007 movie follows four orphan boys (Radcliffe as Maps, Lee Cormie as Misti, Christian Byers as Spark, and James Fraser as Spit), who were all born in December. After watching several children leave the convent with their adopted parents, all four of them believe they may never find a family of their own.

Their hopes start to ignite once again when they are sent on a vacation across the beach for their birthdays. There, they found a couple who might make perfect parents. However, they also compete to the extent of sabotaging each other to be the one the couple decides to adopt. December Boys is based on Michael Noonan's 1963 novel of the same. It also starred Sullivan Stapleton, Victoria Hill, Jack Thompson, Teresa Palmer, Kris McQuade, Ralph Cotterill, Judi Farr, Frank Gallacher, and Paul Blackwell.

December Boys is streaming now for free on YouTube.

Watch on YouTube