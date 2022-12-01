Put away the turkey and grab the popcorn. December is full of cheer! David Harbour eats cookies and gets bloody in Violent Night, a Christmas movie unlike the rest. Robert Downey Jr. shows his soft side with his filmmaker father in “Sr.”, a documentary exploring the father-son bond between the two artists. Brendan Fraser makes his triumphant return in The Whale, Darren Aronofsky’s film adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter’s acclaimed play. Music legend Whitney Houston finally gets the biopic treatment with I Wanna Dance with Somebody starring Naomi Ackie in the main role. After over a decade, we return to Pandora in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which is full of surprises and over three hours long. Sarah Polley’s Women Talking tackles a toxic religious community and a brave group of women who try to expose its secrets. Plus, Guillermo del Toro’s freaky take on Pinocchio, Anna Kendrick’s powerful performance in Alice, Darling, Spoiler Alert’s emotional Christmas love story, and Benoit Blanc cracks a case on Netflix.

Let’s take a closer look at what movies will be hitting the big and small screens in December.

Troll

Release Date: December 1 on Netflix

This isn’t some troll under a bridge. Tomb Raider and The Wave director Roar Uthaug takes us to Norway with Troll, a Norwegian monster story inspired by a legend. Roughly 1,000 years prior, trolls walked Norway, and now, due to an explosion in the mountains, one of the trolls is awake. Can a paleontologist save the day? The film stars Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, Gard B. Eidsvold, and Fridtjov Såheim.

Violent Night

Release Date: December 2 in Theaters

Um, Merry Christmas? Santa gets naughty in Tommy Wirkola’s Violent Night, a movie from the producers of off-beat, genre-bending action films such as Nobody and Bullet Train that puts the crime in the typically holy holiday. David Harbour stars as Santa Claus, except this time, things are a little different. Rather than being jolly and playful, he’s wielding a bloody sledgehammer and knocking back beers. If you step out of line, you’ll get coal and a black eye.

Savage Salvation

Release Date: December 2 in Theaters

Drugs, revenge, and De Niro. Directed by The Irishman and End of Watch producer Randall Emmett, the gritty thriller Savage Salvation takes place in a small town rife with drugs and conflict. Robert De Niro stars as Sheriff Church, a town leader doing his best to keep the residents in line. Shelby John (Jack Huston) and his fiancée Ruby (Willa Fitzgerald) are determined to get sober with the help of Shelby’s brother Peter (John Malkovich) but Ruby dies before being able to fully turn her life around. Consumed by fury and grief, Shelby’s determined to kill those in the drug business. Will Sheriff Church be able to contain Shelby’s wrath?

The Eternal Daughter

Release Date: December 2 in Theaters

Like mother, like daughter. Tilda Swinton sees ghosts and doubles in The Eternal Daughter, a film about the past quite literally haunting you. Written and directed by Joanna Hogg, this mysterious and eerie drama follows a woman who travels with her elderly mother (both played by Swinton) to an old, desolate hotel that used to be their family home. Now back on their old stomping grounds, the pair is forced to deal with the demons of their past.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Release Date: December 2 on Netflix

This story has quite a history. In 1928, D.H. Lawrence privately published his last novel, Lady Chatterley’s Lover, in Italy. The book, notorious for its highly descriptive sex scenes involving an affair between a working-class man and an upper-class woman whose husband is paralyzed from war, was officially published openly in 1960. This triggered an intense obscenity trial against Penguin Books, which ended up winning the trial and selling nearly three million copies in the process. Director Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre and screenwriter David Magee tell this controversial tale about societal expectations and forbidden love with Emma Corrin as Lady Chatterley, Jack O’Connell as her lover Oliver, and Matthew Duckett as her paralyzed husband.

“Sr.”

Release Date: December 2 on Netflix

“It’s a bit of a foray into trying to understand your dad.” That’s how Robert Downey Jr. can sum up his reasoning for starring in and producing “Sr.”, a documentary about the life and work of his father, the 1960s absurdist and satirical style filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., with whom he had a deeply loving and difficult relationship. The film, which is beautifully shot in black and white, gives a rare, intimate look inside the private life of the father and son duo as they reflect on fame, the messiness of growing up, creativity, and death. It's an especially bittersweet film, as Robert Downey Sr. passed away last year.

Hotel for the Holidays

Release Date: December 2 on Freevee

Have you checked into Hotel Fontaine? Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch certainly has in Hotel for the Holidays. Georgia (Petsch) works at a hotel but wants to own one herself. There’s something about the magic of the holiday season and the variety of guests this time of year that has her more determined than ever. Things get complicated when she falls for hotel chef Luke (Mena Massoud) and new guest Prince Raymond (Max Lloyd-Jones). Who will she choose?

Christmas with the Campbells

Release Date: December 2 on AMC+ and in Theaters

Would you spend Christmas with your ex’s family? Produced by Vince Vaughn and Peter Billingsley and co-written by Vaughn, Barbara Kymlicka, and Dan Lagana, Christmas with the Campbells centers on the unexpected Christmas of Jesse (Brittany Snow), who is dumped by her boyfriend Shawn (Alex Moffat) right before the holidays. Despite this, Shawn’s family insists she spends Christmas with them and their very unfiltered extended family. With nothing else to lose, Jesse agrees to spend Christmas with her ex’s family, where she meets and falls for Shawn’s cousin (Justin Long).

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Release Date: December 2 on Disney+

Apostrophes are for nerds, at least according to Rodrick. Jeff Kinney’s funny children’s book series is getting another animated installment with Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules on Disney+. Wimpy kid Greg Heffley (Brady Noon) has a lot of problems, and his biggest one lives with him. This family comedy focuses on Greg’s dysfunctional relationship with his older brother Rodrick (Hunter Dillon), who spends his time procrastinating, rocking out with his band Löded Diper, and teasing Greg. It’s time for Greg to learn Rodrick’s specific set of rules, and potentially bond with his brother in the process.

Darby and the Dead

Release Date: December 2 on Hulu

So Darby. She sees the dead. In the aptly titled Hulu original Darby and the Dead directed by High Maintenance and Dickinson director Silas Howard, Riele Downs plays Darby Harper, a high schooler whose extracurriculars include helping dead people with their unfinished Earthly business. When head cheerleader and headache Capri (Auli'i Cravalho) dies in a hair straightening accident, Darby reluctantly agrees to help Capri plan what would’ve been her Sweet 17 birthday party.

Hunt

Release Date: December 2 in Theaters

It’s a new kind of life-or-death situation for Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae. The Emmy winner makes his feature directorial debut with Hunt, a 1980s-era spy thriller about KCIA Foreign Unit chief Park Pyong-ho (Jung-jae) and Domestic Unit chief Kim Jung-do (Jung Woo-sung) who must identify a North Korean spy working among them. While on the job, the two become suspects in their own case, and must also try to stop an assassination plot against the South Korean president. The film, which was an Out of Competition Official Selection at Cannes, was co-written by Lee Jung-jae and Jo Seung-Hee.

The Whale

Release Date: December 9 in Theaters

Playwright and Baskets writer Samuel D. Hunter is one impressive artist. The Idaho native has received the prestigious MacArthur Fellowship, Obie award, and Drama Desk award (just to name a few), and has written over ten plays. Among those is The Whale, which earned him the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play in 2013. Hunter teams up with director Darren Aronofsky, actor Brendan Fraser, and A24 to bring his emotional, psychological drama to the big screen. Fraser stars as Charlie, a man who turned to binge eating and a reclusive lifestyle to cope with the pain of losing his lover. Now weighing 600 pounds, he does his best to reconnect with his teenage daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink), who he lost touch with once he left their family for a man. The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival and is a bold comeback for Fraser.

Empire of Light

Release Date: December 9 in Theaters

Olivia Colman, Colin Firth, and Sam Mendes? Written and directed by Mendes, Empire of Light explores life in an English coastal town in the 1980s and the ways in which people connect with each other and with film. Romance blossoms amid the uncertain times of the era as Hilary (Colman) and Stephen (Michael Ward) are reminded of life’s unpredictability. The film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Release Date: December 9 on Netflix

Okay, so this is not your typical Pinocchio story. From the mischievous mind of Guillermo del Toro, the writer and director behind Pan’s Labyrinth, Nightmare Alley, and The Shape of Water comes Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, a movie that, despite its PG rating, is quite dark and intense. Taking place in Fascist Italy during Benito Mussolini’s tyrannical reign, this animated adventure tells the story of Geppetto (David Bradley), a wood carver who creates a boy puppet named Pinocchio (Gregory Mann) as an attempted replacement for his deceased son. Once Pinocchio comes to life, however, things get dangerous and unpredictable. Would you expect anything less from del Toro?

Spoiler Alert

Release Date: December 9 in Theaters

Okay, so, you are guaranteed to cry watching this movie. The title literally warns you about the ending. Directed by The Big Sick and The Eyes of Tammy Faye director Michael Showalter, and based on Michael Ausiello’s 2017 memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, Spoiler Alert tells the beautiful and heart-rending true story about Michael (Jim Parsons) and Kit Cowan’s (Ben Aldridge) love. Things in their relationship take an unimaginable turn when Kit is diagnosed with terminal cancer, which ultimately brings the couple closer and reminds them to appreciate every little moment.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again

Release Date: December 9 on Disney+

He has risen! The Night at the Museum franchise is back and animated with Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again. Voiced by Joshua Bassett, our protagonist Nick Daley (the son of Ben Stiller’s character, Larry) wrestles with the idea of following in his father’s footsteps as a museum guard. As the title suggests, Kahmunrah (Joseph Kamal) is back and has unfinished business. The movie also features the voices of Thomas Lennon, Gillian Jacobs, Steve Zahn, Bowen Yang, and Zachary Levi.

Something From Tiffany’s

Release Date: December 9 on Prime Video

Accidental true love? Set It Up and Not Okay star and Zombieland: Double Tap scene-stealer Zoey Deutch is front and center in the Christmas romance Something From Tiffany’s. Based on Melissa Hill’s novel of the same name, the festive rom-com follows a young woman (Deutch) whose boyfriend (Ray Nicholson) accidentally gifts her an engagement ring instead of the earrings he bought. In the remedying of the gift mix-up, Deutch is led to the ring’s rightful owner (Kendrick Sampson), who might just be the one.

The Binge 2: It’s A Wonderful Binge

Release Date: December 9 on Hulu

‘Twas time to binge once more. In The Binge 2: It’s A Wonderful Binge, the infamous “binge” that happens once a year when all drugs and alcohol (which are otherwise illegal) are up for grabs for 24 hours has been moved to Christmas Eve. The Hulu original, which was written and directed by Jordan VanDina, stars Kaitlin Olson, Tim Meadows, Eduardo Franco, Danny Trejo, and Dexter Darden.

Emancipation

Release Date: December 9 on Apple TV+

Freedom. Training Day and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua brings us Emancipation, the epic historical drama inspired by harrowing true events. Will Smith plays Peter, a brutally beaten and whipped slave determined to return to the family he was violently separated from. Not only does Peter narrowly escape Fassel’s (Ben Foster) tight grip, but he fights in the Civil War as well. Peter’s scarred back and story is based on a real-life slave named Gordon, whose photographed wounds rocked the nation.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Release Date: December 16 in Theaters

James Cameron is back with more blue in Avatar: The Way of Water, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2009 film Avatar, which told the story of a human’s struggle to choose between the life he once knew and the one he’s grown to love on Pandora. In the follow-up to the epic fantasy, Jake (Sam Worthington), who’s lived on Pandora for over ten years, must work to dry up an old threat. Even though you might not be able to tell who is who, the film stars Zoe Saldaña, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Edie Falco, Bailey Bass, and Jemaine Clement.