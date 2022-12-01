Thanksgiving is behind us and the holidays are upon us! Also on the horizon? A lot of television. The hit series Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins in the titular role returns for Season 3 on Netflix and promises more fashion, friends, and feelings. John Krasinski is back in the CIA groove in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and this time, he’s the fugitive.

Meanwhile, Alfred Molina trades in his Doctor Octopus tentacles for a Chief Inspector badge in the thriller Three Pines, an adaptation of Louise Penny’s acclaimed novels. Oscar winner Jessica Chastain and Oscar nominee Michael Shannon duet as country legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones in Showtime’s raw and honest limited series George & Tammy. Plus, Taylor Sheridan takes us back in time to 1923 with Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

Let’s take a closer look at what new series will be premiering in December!

Branson

Release Date: December 1 on HBO

Who is Sir Richard Branson? You’re about to find out. The new HBO docu-series Branson explores the life of thrill-seeker Richard Branson, the co-founder of Virgin Group and a daredevil and entrepreneur from a young age. The 72-year-old, who left school at 15 and became a millionaire in his early 20s, gets candid about his constant need to prove himself, his unending craving for adventure, and his formative relationship with his mother.

Riches

Release Date: December 2 on Prime Video

“If they want my company, they’ll have to fight me for it.” The Richards are a very privileged family. They also have a lot of secrets. When Stephen (Hugh Quarshie), the founder and head of a cosmetic empire dies, decades of his family’s lies and bad behavior threaten the company’s future. Can his children behave? Riches stars Deborah Ayorinde, Sarah Niles, Brendan Coyle, Hermione Norris, Nneka Okoye, Emmanuel Imani, and Adeyinka Akinrinade.

Three Pines

Release Date: December 2 on Prime Video

“Three Pines is a sanctuary, but this place has bad energy.” Best-selling novelist Louise Penny’s acclaimed mystery series is getting a mysterious adaptation. Emmy and Olivier award-nominated actor Alfred Molina stars in Three Pines as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache who’s investigated several interconnected cases in the quaint Quebec town of Three Pines. He quickly learns that the town is not as innocent as it may seem, and that everyone—especially indigenous cultures—are at risk. And there might also be some ghosts and Satanic stuff, too.

George & Tammy

Release Date: December 4 on Showtime

“Fast is the only speed I know.” Dive into the world of music and romance with Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon as they transform into country music legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones. Based on Tammy and George’s daughter Georgette Jones’ book The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George and created for television by Abe Sylvia, George & Tammy navigates the humble beginnings and meteoric rise of the titular couple as they wrestle with fame, fortune, haircuts, hit songs, drugs, and alcoholism.

Kindred

Release Date: December 13 on Hulu

Could this really be happening? Based on Hugo Award-winning author Octavia E. Butler’s famous science fiction novel of the same name, the FX limited series Kindred tells the story of Dana James (Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman ready to pursue a career as a writer. As she tries to settle into her new home in Los Angeles, she’s suddenly yanked back and forth in time to a 19th century plantation that is connected to her life in the present.

National Treasure: Edge of History

Release Date: December 14 on Disney+

Let’s dig up some secrets. The National Treasure franchise is back and on the small screen with National Treasure: Edge of History. Created for television by Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, this continuation series follows Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera) who is determined to track down ancient treasure that is allegedly connected to her deceased father. Do her and her friends have what it takes? The adventure series, which also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, will feature the return of franchise favorites Riley Poole (Justin Bartha) and Peter Sadusky (Harvey Keitel).

Sonic Prime

Release Date: December 15 on Netflix

Everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog is ready to run straight into our hearts. Sonic Prime is a fun, fast-paced adventure following Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, and Amy Rose as they deal with a strange multiverse and, of course, Dr. Eggman. The series features the voices of Demetri Martin, Ashleigh Ball, Adam Nurada, Shannon Chan-Kent, Brian Drummond, Kaji Tang, and Deven Christian Mack.

The Recruit

Release Date: December 16 on Netflix

Would you trust this recruit? To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor Noah Centineo stars in the new crime dramedy The Recruit as Owen Hendricks, a jittery newbie lawyer who is recruited to the CIA and is most certainly in over his head. Within no time, he is traveling the world, hiding from bad guys, crawling in the dirt, and drinking White Claw. The series was created by Alexi Hawley, who also created The Following and The Rookie.

Litvinenko

Release Date: December 16 on AMC+

Doctor Who and Good Omens star David Tennant is unrecognizable in Litvinenko, the haunting true story about the mysterious poisoning of a Russian spy. Federal Security Service officer Alexander Litvinenko’s life began to slip away in 2006, when he was hospitalized and the lethal poison polonium-210 was discovered in his system. As an outspoken critic of the Kremlin, he believed Vladamir Putin might be the one behind his assassination.

1923

Release Date: December 18 on Paramount+

The Taylor Sheridan-verse just keeps getting bigger. Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford have entered the chat as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the leaders of the 20th century Yellowstone ranch in 1923. This 1883 prequel and Yellowstone sequel deals with the heavy-hitting problems of the era, including the Great Depression, Western expansion, and Prohibition.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Release Date: December 25 on Netflix

Who doesn’t love a prequel? Michelle Yeoh jumps from Everything Everywhere All At Once to the prequel limited series The Witcher: Blood Origin. Created by Declan De Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s popular book series, this adventure series takes place over 1,000 years before the events of The Witcher and chronicles the beginnings of the first Witcher.

New Seasons

December 1

Gossip Girl (Season 2, HBO Max)

December 2

Firefly Lane (Season 2, Netflix)

Slow Horses (Season 2, Apple TV+)

My Unorthodox Life (Season 2, Netflix)

December 5

His Dark Materials (Season 3, HBO)

December 8

Doom Patrol (Season 4, HBO Max)

December 9

Little America (Season 2, Apple TV+)

December 12

Baking It! (Season 2, Peacock)

December 21

Emily in Paris (Season 3, Netflix)

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Season 3, Prime Video)

December 26

Letterkenny (Season 10, Hulu)