The 2022 South Korean romantic mystery film, Decision to Leave, has received critical acclaim, with nominations from both the Gotham and BIFA Awards, as well as a Best International Feature nod at the 95th Academy Awards. The film also earned director Park Chan-wook a Best Director Prizewinner recognition at Cannes. Now, after becoming available to stream exclusively on MUBI on December 9, the film will also have a physical release through DVD and Blu-ray on January 10, 2023, building a wider audience for the South Korean feature.

Starring Park Hae-Il (The Host) and Tang Wei (Lust), Decision to Leave tells a gripping tale of love, desire, and deception. The film follows detective Hae-joon as he investigates Seo-rae, a woman whom he suspects of murdering her own husband. But while the woman provided a "solid alibi," it is still unclear whether her husband's sudden death from a fall on a mountaintop was an accident, a suicide, or a murder. As Hae-joon investigates the case further, he becomes entangled "in a web of deception and desire."

Park has helmed various sought-after and highly discussed films due to their stirring nature, including The Handmaiden, Thirst, Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, and the 2003 critically acclaimed neo-noir thriller film Old Boy. Known for directing films that explore the darkest side of cinema, Park has stayed true to his wheelhouse, with Decision to Leave following in the footsteps of his previous film's relatively precise beat. Decision to Leave integrates the psychological drama and suspense for which director Park is known for—visible in his Vengeance trilogy that includes Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, Oldboy, and Lady Vengeance. His Oldboy even inspired the 2013 film remake of the same name, directed by Spike Lee. He has also explored the American market with Stoker and The Little Drummer Girl. With a plethora of films that provide electrifying and, at times, anxiety-inducing storytelling, it is no surprise that another Park-directed film succeeded in providing a rather uncomfortable yet excellent feature.

Image via CJ Entertainment

Co-written by Jeong Seo-Gyeong, Collider's Ross Bonaime described Decision to Leave as a film about varying perspectives and "how the world can be altered greatly depending on your viewpoint." The film also stars Lee Jung-hyun (Peninsula), Park Yong-woo (Spiritwalker), Go Kyung-pyo (Seven Years of Night), and Jung Yi-Seo (Parasite). Decision to Leave not only earned Park a Best Director award, but the film also received a nomination for the Palme d'Or. Apart from its digital and Korean theater releases, Decision to Leave was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Decision to Leave will be available to stream exclusively on MUBI on December 9, and will also have a physical release through DVD and Blu-ray on January 10, 2023. You can watch the film's trailer and read the official synopsis below.