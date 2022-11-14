It’s always fun to talk about good movies with other people. What use are films if they don’t bring us closer to people, including good friends that are also obsessed with cinema? So it was with Decision to Leave, a feature that me and a dear friend of mine saw, despite living so many states apart, on the same day. That evening, we talked about the feature endlessly and dissected all the finer details of Park Chan-wook’s superb filmmaking. In this discussion, I was reminded of another virtue of these kinds of conversations. Talking about these features can end up exposing you to new ways of appreciating a movie you love.

In this case, my friend observed that Decision to Leave was so incredibly erotic despite the two primary characters never sharing a memorable bedroom scene. Once she raised this note, I couldn’t get it out of my head nor all the ways Chan-wook weaves an erotic atmosphere through such creative means.

The basic details of Decision to Leave

Jang Hae-jun (Park Hae-il) is a detective who can't get any sleep, but he often gets just the right clues to figure out major crimes. While he could use some more Z's, he seems to have a perfectly satisfying life, particularly in a happy marriage with his wife, Jung-an (Lee Jung-hyun). When Hae-Jun is investigating the sudden death of a mountain climber, he begins to interview the man's wife, Song Seo-Rae (Tang Wei). Everyone suspects her of having something to do with this guy's death, but Hae-Jun, he's just becoming romantically infatuated with her. As he begins to watch her over as part of stakeout duties, his passion for Seo-rae begins to truly blossom. This is where the eroticism of Decision to Leave begins to truly take root.

Early on in Decision to Leave, we see the film’s only prominent sex scene, concerning Hae-jun and Jung-an. However, during this display of physical intimacy, it’s also apparent where this detective’s emotional desires truly lie. As his mind wanders to other elements in the room like a television set that remains on, we see that Song Seo-Rae has captured his gaze. She’s the one now filling his psyche, not the woman he’s sleeping with right now. Hae-Jun may say on the outside that he just wants to follow protocol, but his internal desires suggest something completely different.

It's in this scene that we witness one of the many motifs that Park Chan-wook incorporates to suggest how much stirring passion Hae-Jun and Seo-Rae feel without actually having the duo express those feelings to one another. While having sex with his wife, Hae-Jun’s eyes dart to a TV showing a movie, but not just any motion picture. This is an epic period piece romance, with a man and a woman gushing over their deeply committed relationship with one another. Later on, a similar sequence depicting two lovers in what appears to be a nuclear testing facility also has fictional in-universe characters speaking the kind of rhetoric that Hae-Jun and Seo-Rae cannot speak to one another. It wouldn’t be proper. It would be against protocol. And who knows if they’d be able to stop loving each other if they opened those floodgates?

Symbolism is everything

Park Chan-wook’s erotic filmmaking sensibilities also extend to various pieces of symbolism incorporated throughout Decision to Leave. Chan-wook is a masterful director and part of his mastery in this particular film is maintaining such a compelling mystery movie aura while also engaging in some mischievous imagery. Most notably, Hae-Jun has quit smoking after doing so for many years. This becomes a bit of a challenge when he’s suddenly around Seo-Rae, who even smokes when she’s cooking dinner. She offers him a cigarette, but much like with the concept of embracing her, he turns it down.

This cigarette smoking doesn’t just function as a parallel to their forbidden romance but also provides a phallic symbol for Hae-Jun to contend with. The cigarette protruding from her lips is a reminder of the physical intimacy they cannot share. On the other side of the coin, Seo-Rae spends the last scene of Decision to Leave on a beach covered in rushing water. While the cigarette represents male genitalia, all this water can’t help but evoke typical symbolism for female sexual satisfaction. The crushing sense of longing between these two characters is accentuated by not just their emotions for one another, but also rampant reminders of their own sexual agency. On TV, in cigarettes, and at the beach, their desire to embrace one another is omnipresent.

On a more intimate level, there are also the great shots realized by Chan-wook and cinematographer Kim Ji-yong in a scene where Hae-Jun and his wife randomly encounter Seo-Rae with her new husband at a marketplace in Ipo. Here, Jung-an and this new lover begin to take up a casual conversation while Hae-Jun and Seo-Rae find themselves unable to take their eyes off one another. The framing of this conversation often finds clever ways of emphasizing how Hae-Jun and Seo-Rae are still consumed with one another. They can’t say anything, lest they alert their respective partners to their infatuation, but the tight close-ups and intimate yet dialogue-free gazes here speak volumes. Even without touching one another, let alone having sex, the two leads of Decision to Leave are still sharing a passionate spark of romance.

The absence of sex in the context of Park Chan-wook’s filmography

It’s intriguing that these visual terms to convey eroticism while eschewing sex come about in Park Chan-wook’s directorial follow-up to The Handmaiden. That 2016 masterpiece featured several unforgettable on-screen sex scenes shared between Izumi Hideko (Kim Min-hee) and Nam Sook-hee (Kim Tae-ri). There, the explicit presence of sex was a fantastic way to show Hideko and Sook-hee taking control of their identities as human beings. They were women confined to the expectations men had placed on them for so long and, when engaging in physical intimacy with one another, they could finally be free.

Park Chan-wook, never one to just repeat himself, has opted to go in a fascinatingly opposite trajectory with Decision to Leave. A passionate romance also drives the storyline of this directorial effort from the acclaimed filmmaker, but now, there’s a greater tragedy associated with the affection since there’s a haunting ambiguity on how much or how little Seo-Rae had to do with the death of her mountain climber husband. Because of this, not to mention Hae-Jun’s job as a detective meaning he can’t get close to a potential suspect, these two characters have to find other more creative means of conveying their lust for one another.

This means that the absence of sex is what drives both the heart and eroticism of the piece just as overt sex scenes reinforced those two elements in The Handmaiden. The restrained manifestations of eroticism in Decision to Leave are impressive on so many fronts, including in how they reflect Chan-wook’s versatility as a filmmaker and even simply just how steamy they make Decision to Leave. It’s impossible to deny a movie that so vividly captures a captivatingly erotic romance, especially when it’s something like Decision to Leave that accomplishes this feat without ever putting Hae-Ju and Seo-Rae in a traditional sex scene.