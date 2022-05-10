Following six long years, the latest film from Park Chan-wook will soon premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

It's hard to believe that six years have passed since The Handmaiden, the most recent film from director Park Chan-wook, premiered in theaters worldwide. The celebrated filmmaker behind Oldboy, Thirst, Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, and Stoker certainly knows how to craft exquisitely dazzling, perplexing, and brazen works, and the trailer for his latest film, Decision to Leave, suggests that the man hasn't lost his touch.

Ahead of its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival later this month, CJ Entertainment previewed the first official footage from this much-anticipated cinematic return. Sure enough, it looks like a new Park Chan-wook movie — in all the right ways! There's intrigue. There's eroticism. There's danger, and there's death. And, if we know the filmmaker, we know that this is but a small taste of what's in store.

Following a detective (Park Hae-il) investigating the death of a man who fell off a mountain, Decision to Leave explores his developing relationship with the dead man's elusive wife, Seo-rae (Tang Wei), who complicates things when the detective's personal life and professional obligations soon become intertwined. As the movie's tagline notes, "the closer you look, the harder you fall." Suffice it to say, things won't get easier for our main sleuth as he finds himself in the midst of severe emotional and psychological turmoil.

In a quick-but-enticing teaser that highlights the upcoming movie's exquisite visuals, bountiful suspense, and sparse dialogue that has our central characters asking "Am I a pushover?" and "Am I so wicked?," Decision to Leave looks like it'll fit quite nicely into the filmmaker's esteemed filmography — though we'll have a better idea of what we can expect when the anticipated movie screens at Cannes. Most certainly, a brand new Park Chan-wook movie will attract a lot of attention, and one hopes that Decision to Leave will receive the same glowing adoration that his previous movie received when it premiered at the festival.

Thankfully, we don't have long to wait to see the movie for ourselves. Following its big festival debut, Decision to Leave will receive a theatrical and streaming release in the fall, courtesy of Mubi. Though the director received a wealth of acclaim for his work directing AMC's Little Drummer Girl a few years prior, it's a big deal when Park Chan-wook rolls out a new film. We'll definitely keep our eye out in the months to come. There's a lot that we don't know yet, and that's ultimately in our favor for this twisty, creepy film.

