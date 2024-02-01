The Big Picture Decoy was a groundbreaking police procedural that featured the first television policewoman protagonist, tackling issues like sexism, domestic violence, and mental health.

The show challenged 1950s television conventions by portraying a female detective who defied stereotypes and showcased her professional prowess and empathetic approach to suspects.

Beverly Garland's lead role in Decoy paved the way for modern leading women on television, inspiring future shows with empowered female leads who tackled crime and societal expectations.

Since the late 1930s, when BBC's Telecrime introduced us to TV's first police detective, Inspector Holt (J B Rowe), cop shows have been essential viewing. Soon after, in 1951, America welcomed its own pioneer – Dragnet. This radio-to-television hit resonated with audiences for decades, airing in four different eras, with its last run in the early 2000s. These early crime busters typically tackled street and alley misdeeds, with the leading detective often emerging victorious. In 1957, Decoy shattered barriers. Created for syndication, this groundbreaking police procedural became the cop show that featured the first television policewoman protagonist, Beverly Garland.

Decoy's contribution went beyond this landmark achievement. It was progressive in its themes, advancing the welfare of women by tackling issues like sexism and domestic violence. Moreover, it explored mental health with an empathetic understanding, a subject rarely addressed in the same manner in the mainstream media at the time. In doing so, Decoy didn't just break new ground; it helped shape the police procedural genre as we know it. Today, according to research undertaken by The Hollywood Reporter in 2020, nearly a fifth of all scripted series on US network television are police procedurals.

Decoy New York City policewoman Casey Jones' assignment to fight crime often entails her going undercover in some of the seediest and most dangerous parts of the city. Release Date October 15, 1957 Cast Beverly Garland , Barbara Barrie , Joseph Sullivan , Phyllis Newman Seasons 1

What Was 'Decoy' About?

Decoy was set in New York, following Beverly Garland's Casey Jones, an undercover crime buster, as she investigates and resolves crimes ranging from shoplifting to robbery to murder. Each episode of Decoy is like a page in her professional journal, highlighting the journey through each case she handles. Because she is operating undercover, she changes personalities and occupations to suit the specific case. She could be your next door neighbor spying on you, or an inmate investigating a prisoner. She could be a drug addict acquiring evidence against a narcotics ring or a factory clerk investigating potential arson. Unlike some cop shows where the protagonist has a buddy cop, Beverly Garland is largely a one-woman team, with her co-stars playing very minor roles — either setting her up or filling in for the plot.

Beyond its groundbreaking feat, Decoy offered a nuanced portrayal of femininity within the television landscape of the 1950s. While crime dramas often relegated women to damsels in distress or secondary roles, Garland's Casey Jones defied these expectations. Her intelligence, resourcefulness, and ability to adapt to diverse situations challenged prevailing stereotypes, showcasing a woman capable of navigating the grittier side of urban life. Decoy made a decent initial run with 39 episodes of 30 minutes each, which testifies to the show's popularity.

'Decoy' Challenged Television Convention

Close

In an era permeated by sexism, Casey Jones blazed a trail through television expectations. With Beverly Garland at the helm, Decoy dismantled the 1950s convention of the family-centric woman by thrusting Casey into the heart of gritty criminal investigations. Unlike the homemaker heroines of the time, Casey's personal life remains largely a mystery, hinted at only through the tragic loss of her detective boyfriend. Instead, Decoy spotlights Casey's professional prowess as a detective who is relentless in her pursuit of justice, yet imbued with surprising humanity. This softer side, unseen on television before, manifested in her empathetic approach to suspects, led the way. Most notably, Decoy gifted Casey with an unparalleled understanding of women, a stark contrast to her male colleagues. In one memorable case, upon apprehending a murder suspect, Casey delves deeper into the evidence, uncovering a truth her peers missed: the woman acted in self-defense against a brutal assault.

Related The ‘90s Cop Show That Made Police Procedurals Cool 'New York Undercover' had a diverse cast, tackled tough issues, and still looked cool while doing it.

But that doesn't mean that Decoy kept off family affairs. Family dynamics formed one of its core themes, and within this exploration, the show fearlessly tackled another issue where women were often victimized — domestic violence. Through Casey's undercover work, Decoy not only brought the issue to light but also delved into the complexities that make confronting it directly so challenging. The series went beyond showcasing the devastating physical and psychological effects of domestic abuse, unequivocally condemning it entirely.

As if created for the current times, Decoy also dared to address mental health in a nuanced way. In the 1950s, mental health was cloaked in stigma and ostracized. However, through Casey, the show offered a remarkably empathetic portrayal and legitimized it, free from the prejudice of the time. Casey even goes undercover as a patient, highlighting the power of empathy and understanding in such sensitive situations. This versatility in her undercover roles allowed viewers to connect with the television police officer on a deeper level, recognizing the humanity beneath the badge.

Beverly Garland's Lead Role in 'Decoy' Paved the Way for Modern Leading Women

Beverly Garland's groundbreaking performance in a cop show paved the way for a generation of strong, complex female characters on television. Decoy's success helped dismantle the tired "woman in waiting" trope, proving that audiences craved stories centered around capable, multifaceted women unafraid to break the mold. From the iconic detectives of Cagney & Lacey to the witty agents of Charlie's Angels, future shows carried the torch lit by Decoy, featuring empowered female leads who tackled both crime and societal expectations with courage and grace. Modern shows like Agent Carter and Killing Eve wouldn't exist without the foundation laid by Decoy and Beverly Garland's portrayal of Casey Jones. It wasn't just a TV role; it was a cultural watershed moment that redefined what it meant to be a female lead, opening doors for the diverse and compelling women who grace our screens today.

Decoy's true strength was its willingness to delve beneath the surface of crime dramas. Each case serves as a window into the complexities of human lives. Through Casey's chameleon-like transformations, we encounter victims of societal expectations and internal struggles. In one episode, she infiltrates a high-society gambling den, only to discover a woman trapped in a gilded cage, driven to gamble by societal pressures and marital misery. Another story finds Casey posing as a patient in a psychiatric hospital, shedding light on the stigma surrounding mental health and fostering empathy for those ostracized by society. These nuances went beyond the typical "cops and robbers" fare, enriching the genre with psychological depth and social awareness, a legacy that still resonates in the nuanced character studies of contemporary detective dramas.

Through Casey Jones, Decoy defied convention, not just for its groundbreaking female lead, but for its subtle yet powerful subversion of patriarchal norms. It championed women's right to exist outside the domestic sphere, highlighted the importance of victim empathy, and dared to explore the complexities of female experiences. While later shows may have surpassed its boldness, Decoy's pioneering spirit and willingness to tackle uncomfortable truths solidify its place as a true trailblazer in television history.

Decoy is available on Roku TV in the U.S.

Watch on Roku TV