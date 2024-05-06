The Big Picture Dedric and Krystal Polite flip houses in 50 days for less than $50k on A&E's 50/50 Flip.

The Polite's successful partnership is built on shared goals, different strengths, and communication.

The couple discussed credit scores and career goals on their first date, now mentor others in real estate.

Dedric and Krystal Polite are the stars of A&E's 50/50 Flip. Every week, audiences watch the couple take on the challenge of flipping a house in 50 days for less than $50k on the reality series. The combination of finding starter homes to flip that will be able to accommodate the pre-determined budget in less than two months is quite a challenge, but the Polite's are always up for the challenge. As partners in both business and life, they have an internal foundation that has proven successful both in front and behind the camera.

"I knew that I wanted to do life with my wife. I didn't want to spend 8–12 hours a day and then come home and see her for a couple of hours before going to sleep," Dedric explained in an interview with Collider. The Polite's lifestyle of living and working together on every aspect of their reality has proved the perfect formula for the couple's success. The couple balance raising children, working on their real estate investment and construction business and then making sure they take time to nurture their relationship all under HD cameras designed to capture it all for their hit show on A&E/Hulu. "What works for us is we know how to stay in our own lanes," Krystal explains. "Both of us have different strengths, and we allow each other to shine in those areas."

Unlike some couples, Krystal and Dedric made their intentions known on their very first date. "Our first date was a combination of a date and an interview," Dedric laughs. The couple shared their credit scores and their professional goals over their first meal together, which allowed them to gauge one another's qualifications for being a good potential life partner. Ironically, Krystal recalls her credit score being the lower one compared to Dedric's 800+ score. "I had just started working on my credit score and I knew that I wanted a partner that was on the same path as I was in terms of preparing for the future," Krystal shared.

Currently, the Polite's are mentoring other entrepreneurs with an interest in real estate investment. "We know that real estate is always profitable for the long term, but you have to be prepared to play the long game," Dedric says. Making sure that they deliver home renovations for under 50k in less than 50 days is challenging, but the couple is always up for the task. "I would say that it's more difficult to meet the $50k budget than getting everything done in 50 days. With today's inflation prices, it can be difficult to come in under budget, but once we get it done, we're efficient and move quickly," Dedric explains.

Krystal says the most challenging house was the home they renovated in the season finale. "It took us out of our comfort zone and there was some intense moments but that's why it was the finale," Krystal says.

50/50 Flip can be streamed on A&E.

Watch On A&E