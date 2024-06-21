Everyone knows Mel Blanc, who voiced the majority of the Loonie Tunes, as the man of a thousand voices, but another contender for that title is Dee Bradley Baker. Born in Bloomington, Indiana, he graduated with a BA in philosophy from Colorado College and even studied abroad in Germany. After working on sketch comedy and community theater projects, Baker moved to Orlando, Florida, where he landed a role on the Nickelodeon show Legends of the Hidden Temple. From there, he voiced the father on Cartoon Network's Cow and Chicken, which opened the door for more voice-acting possibilities in television, film, and video games.

Baker is a man of many talents. His range is phenomenal, and more often than not, Baker voices multiple characters in the same project, yet he can give each of them a memorable and strong personality. Most impressively, he's one of the few voice actors who can match the legendary Frank Welker at imitating animal and monster sounds.

10 Dr. Curt Connors - The Lizard

'The Spectacular Spider-Man' (2008-2009)

Image via Disney

After losing his arm, geneticist Dr. Curt Connors began experimenting with reptilian DNA to create a formula allowing humans to regenerate lost tissue. Following a battle between Spider-Man (Josh Keaton) and Electro (Crispin Freeman), Connort's formula was electrified, which proved to be the missing ingredient to regrow his arm. Unfortunately, it also began to transform him into a feral reptilian form called The Lizard.

The Lizard is one of Spider-Man's best villains thanks to the duality of man vs. beast inherent to his character, and Baker captures both sides brilliantly. Though the Lizard only appears for one episode, Backer uses his skills at animal sounds to capture the primal fury inherent to the character and demonstrate how playing God with good intentions can lead to terrible consequences. As Connors, Baker usually plays him as soft-spoken and fatherly to both his son, Billy (Mark Burkholder), and his assistants, but the best parts come as the transformation is imminent and the fatherly voice is infested with dread.

9 Big Chill

'Ben 10: Alien Force' (2008-2010)

Image via Cartoon Network

When his grandfather, Max (Paul Eiding), goes missing while investigating alien activity, fifteen-year-old Ben Tennyson (Yuri Lowenthal) once again dons the Omnitrix, a device that allows him to transform into various aliens. However, the Omnitrix was re-calibrated, so Ben was given access to a new selection of aliens compared to when he first put it on. Among these is the Necrofriggian, though Ben calls this form Big Chill due to its ice-based powers and ability to phase through walls.

Baker does an impressive job voicing the vast majority of Ben's aliens in Ben 10: Alien Force, but the voice he does for Big Chill stands out the most. It's a soft whisper of a voice that never breaks above neutral, which fits perfectly with Big Chill's ice and spectral theme. It also reminisces about Ben's original phasing alien, Ghostfreak (Steve Blum).

Ben 10: Omniverse Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date August 1, 2012 Cast Bumper Robinson , Tara Strong , Greg Cipes , David Kaye , Yuri Lowenthal , John Di Maggio , Ashley Johnson , Paul Eiding Main Genre Animation Seasons 8

8 Bubble Bass

'SpongeBob SquarePants' (1999-) and 'The Patrick Star Show' (2021-)

Image via Nickelodeon

Nobody in the town of Bikini Bottom is as hard to please as resident food critic Bubble Bass. Introduced in the classic episode, "Pickles," this obese fish is known for requesting very specific orders, trying to cheat his way out of paying for food, and being a very harsh critic. Though at first shown as a rival to the town's resident fry cook, SpongeBob (Tom Kenny), their relationship has softened over the years, though Bubble Bass generally still dislikes him.

Baker voiced many characters on SpongeBob SquarePants, including background fish and the rich cephalopod, Squilliam Fancyson, but Bubble Bass stands out the most thanks to his unique role. He is a caricature of the stereotypical worst customer imaginable, being hard to please and insufferable. Baker captures this with a nasal voice that sounds like Bubble Bass is talking down to everyone he meets.

SpongeBob SquarePants Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date July 17, 1999 Cast Tom Kenny , Bill Fagerbakke , Rodger Bumpass , Clancy Brown , Carolyn Lawrence Seasons 14

7 Wallabee Beatles - Numbuh 4

'Codename: Kids Next Door' (2002-2008)

Image via Cartoon Network

A member of the highly regarded Sector V Wallabee Beatles codenamed Numbuh 4, works with his teammates to battle against adult tyranny over kids. Despite his short stature, Wally serves as the team's muscle and loves to get into a scrap, with or without a weapon. Though he would love the chance to lead his own team, Wally is frequently held back by his short temper, lack of intelligence, and constant need to prove himself.

Wally is one of the most iconic characters from Codename: Kids Next Door, thanks to his multifaceted personality. He's not a bad kid and will fight tooth and nail against insurmountable odds, but his pigheadedness often gets him into trouble, especially when he tries to be flirtatious with his teammate, Kuki Sanban (Lauren Tom). Baker gives Wally a thick Australian accent, which fits his rough-and-tumble style perfectly.

Codename: Kids Next Door (2002) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date November 29, 2002 Cast Lauren Tom , Dee Bradley Baker , Cree Summer Main Genre Animation Seasons 6

6 Cinnamon Bun

'Adventure Time' (2010-2018)

Image via Cartoon Network

Jessica DiCicco). One of the many citizens of the Candy Kingdom created by Princess Bubblegum ( Hynden Walch ), Cinnamon Bun came out half-baked and with limited intelligence. He tries his best to be helpful, but more often than not, he falls on his face or makes things worse. Things change when he leaves the Candy Kingdom for the Fire Kingdom, however, and becomes the sworn protector and champion to Flame Princess ().

Cinnamon Bun is a nice demonstration of how Adventure Time was able to give even its side characters some character development as the show went from wacky adventures to mature and existential stories of self-discovery. In the early days, he was a lovable idiot, but once he becomes fully baked in the Fire Kingdom, he becomes a dutiful and committed warrior who helps Flame Princess find the strength to become the ruler her people need, especially following the tyranny of her father, the Flame King (Keith David). Baker's voice also changes accordingly, going from dopey and silly to confident and driven.

Adventure Time Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date April 5, 2010 Cast Jeremy Shada , John Di Maggio , Tom Kenny , Hynden Walch Seasons 10

5 Olmec

'Legends of the Hidden Temple' (1993-1995)

Image via Nickelodeon

Although he now works alongside human hosts on a game show, the magical stone head, Olmec, is nothing short of an impressive being. In his centuries of existence, he has accumulated a vast knowledge of ancient relics. Now he serves as the guardian of the hidden temple, but he is willing to offer his knowledge to anyone who thinks they can brave the temple's dangers and claim the relics for themselves.

Omec was Baker's first voice acting credit and he nailed it. The voice he goes with is deep and booming but also friendly, which is perfect for Legends of the Hidden Temple's unique blend of humor and thrills, especially when he talks about the shrine of the silver monkey. His work was a major reason for the show's success, and years later, Baker reprised his role in the 2016 movie and the 2021 revival.

Legends of the Hidden Temple Release Date September 11, 1993 Creator Stephen Brown, David G. Stanley, Scott A. Stone Cast Dee Bradley Baker , Kirk Fogg Seasons 3

Watch on Paramount+

4 Perry the Platypus

'Phineas and Ferb' (2007-2015) and 'Milo Murphy's Law' (2016-2019)

Image via Disney

When stepbrothers Phineas (Vincent Martella) and Ferb (Thomas Sangster and David Errigo Jr.) went looking for a pet, they chose a platypus because he seemed to be looking at both of them at once and named him Perry. Though he usually appears as a mild-mannered domestic pet, Perry leads the life of a secret agent when his owners aren't looking. Dawning his signature fedora, Perry battles against the evil scientist, Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz (Dan Povenmire), who seeks to take over the tri-state area.

Perry the Platypus' storyline became the most memorable part of Phineas and Ferb thanks to the hilarious dynamic between Perry and Doofenshmirtz. Though he never speaks outside of Baker's iconic clicking sound, Perry displays many personality traits through his body language and actions, such as his bravery and love for his owners. His rivalry with Doofenshmirtz also feels like one of frenemies rather than a true hero-villain dynamic, with the two occasionally getting along and even helping one another.

Phineas and Ferb Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date February 1, 2008 Cast Vincent Martella , Thomas Brodie-Sangster , Dan Povenmire , Dee Bradley Baker , Alyson Stoner , Maulik Pancholy , Caroline Rhea , Richard O'Brien Seasons 5

3 Klaus Heissler

'American Dad' (2005-)

Image Via TBS

During the 1986 Winter Olympics, Klaus Heissler from East Germany was all set to win the gold in ski jumping, until the CISA interfered and swapped his body with a goldfish. One of the agents, Stan Smith (Seth MacFarlane), takes Klaus home to be his family pet. Despite his best attempts to warm up to the family, so they'll give him a new body, Klaus is constantly abused and mistreated, especially by the family's alien, Roger (Seth MacFarlane).

Despite his terrible situation, Klaus bounces back from his various forms of abuse and, for the most part, maintains an upbeat attitude. Sometimes, he even stands up to the Smiths when they push him too far, but usually, he just wants to be on good terms and tries to either offer them advice or help them with their current plans. Baker's time in Germany shows how well he pulls off the accent, especially when Klaus is excited or frustrated.

2 Appa

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (2005-2008)

Image via Nickelodeon Animation Studio

When Appa was just a calf, he met a young Air Nomad named Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), and the two formed an inseparable bond. He was frozen alongside Aang and awoke after a hundred years to find the world plunged into a deadly war. Thanks to his ability to airbend, Appa served as the main form of transportation for Aang and his new friends, Katara (Mae Whitman) and Sokka (Jack DeSena), as they traveled the world so Aang could fulfill his duties as the Avatar and restore balance.

Appa is another chance for Baker to make a character lovable using nothing but animal sounds paired with stellar animation. He is an incredibly loyal and dedicated companion, with a chill, playful personality that acts as a compliment to Aang. Though usually slow to anger and friendly, Appa can put his large size and immense strength to terrible effect when his friends are threatened.

1 Captain Rex

'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' (Movie 2008), 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' (2008-2020), 'Star Wars: Rebels' (2014-2018) and 'The Bad Batch' (2021-2024)

Image via Lucasfilm

When the galaxy is plunged into civil war, a Grand Army of the Republic is produced using cloned soldiers serving under Jedi Knights. One of them, Captain Rex, leads the famous 501st Legion under Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter). As the war progresses, Rex leads his brothers on countless perilous missions, many of which leave him questioning just what it means to be a good soldier.

Captain Rex has become one of the most beloved Star Wars characters since he first appeared in the 2008 film Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the TV series of the same name. He starts as the ideal soldier, fighting for the Republic, never questioning orders, and fighting for the lives of his men. However, as time goes on, Rex's eyes become open to the corruption surrounding him, and he makes the bold move to rebel against the new Galactic Empire and do what he can to fight for a cause he truly believes in.

Watch on Disney+

NEXT: 10 Voice Actors Who Play Multiple Characters in the Same Show