Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider is as outspoken as ever when it comes to censorship, and now, per Deadline, he's set to reflect on his own battles with Tipper Gore and the Parents Music Resource Center in a new docuseries under the working title of The Filthy Fifteen: Censorship & the War on Dirty Lyrics. The series is born out of a partnership between Snider and Magilla Entertainment (Moonshiners) with the company's co-founder Matthew Ostrom executive producing alongside Laura Palumbo Johnson and Jason Fox. Snider and Ron Starrantino also executive produce.

The documentary centers around Gore and the PMRC's 1985 efforts to curb "obscene" music in the public space. While not the sole target of the campaign, the rise of hair metal bands like Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Snider's own group was heavily slammed for the genre's so-called offensive lyrics and sound as it entered many American homes during the MTV era. The title of the series itself originates from Gore's self-described "Filthy Fifteen," a list of songs put together to shock and appall the American public and politicians and encourage censorship. Included on said list were songs like Twisted Sister's chart-topping smash "We're Not Gonna Take It," Madonna's "Dress You Up," and Prince's "Darling Nikki," though more innocent titles were also included.

The battle eventually wound up in court where Snider appeared alongside Frank Zappa and John Denver to plead the case against the music censorship proposed by Gore and the PMRC. Ultimately, their argument for freedom of expression won over and all that came out of it was the wildly ineffective parental advisory sticker, which only further enticed younger listeners to buy the music. To get the full story of the campaign and it's implications, the series includes never-before-seen footage and interviews with both sides of the fight from the Reagan era politicians who pushed for censorship and the artists that fought back.

Speaking to Deadline, Snider remarked on how the censorship campaign affected him personally and how it felt to see his work made the subject of national scorn:

To be in the crosshairs of this bipartisan attack on free speech caught me completely off guard. All of my rock and roll dreams were finally coming true, and the PMRC was trying to shut me up. Some of my peers thought we should just ignore them, but I couldn’t. To quote a brilliant man, ‘This is our life, this is our song!’ Someone had to fight back… and I fought hard!

Filthy Fifteen is the latest in a growing line of timely documentaries that tackle modern issues through the lens of past events. It follows in the wake of The Janes, a film about pre-Roe abortion activists which came in the midst of modern abortion bans and, eventually, the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Snider, an outspoken critic of Republican politics, and Magilla looked to shine a light on modern censorship, including book bans and battles over school curriculums, which employ many of the same methods implemented by Gore and the PMRC.

Ostrom echoed that sentiment in his own statement, saying:

The PMRC hearings serve as a perfect entry point for conveying the social and political sentiment of an era, and unraveling a heated public debate that seems to be just as timely, if not more so, than it was in 1985. In taking a closer look at what landed each song on the ‘Filthy Fifteen,’ we’re able to peel back the layers on the song’s actual origins and lyrical intent. More than thirty-five years later, with fresh perspective and an evolved political climate, a new conversation could yield answers to lingering questions and even establish some common ground between former rivals.

Snider and Magilla are currently shopping the series.