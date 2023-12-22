The Big Picture Dee's strategic control over two idols led to her victory in Survivor season 45.

Dee Valladares won CBS's Survivor during the Dec. 21 night's season 45 finale, beating runner-up Austin Li Coon and third-place finisher Jake O'Kane for the $1 million dollar prize. Dee was a powerful player from the beginning, but it was her logical and social gameplay down the stretch beginning on day 21 that earned her the title of sole Survivor. When she was presented with critical information about votes on days 21 and 23, she chose when to share that information with her allies and when to withhold it, subsequently controlling when two different idols were played, both benefiting her game despite never finding an idol herself.

Dee began in the Reba tribe with Austin, Drew Basile, Julie Alley, Kanani Krishnan-Jha, and Sifu Alsup. Developing strong relationships with her tribe members, she set the foundation for the rest of her game. After the merge, Dee stayed in a close alliance with Austin, Drew, and Julie, solidifying the "Reba four." When seven players left in the game, that alliance began to fracture, setting Dee up for a decision that would lead to her victory.

Dee Controlled the Play of Two Idols in 'Survivor 45'

With seven players left in the game, the entire camp was orchestrating a vote against Julie aka Mama J. No one wanted to sit next to her in the final three, knowing her likability was too big of a threat for jury votes. Austin and Drew were the masterminds behind the blindside, but Austin's emotions ruined the plan. Drew knew that to pull it off, it had to be a secret since Julie had an immunity idol. Knowing how close Dee was to Julie, Drew was adamant that they couldn't tell Dee. That was a problem for Austin, who had developed a strong relationship with Dee that was blossoming into a love connection. Fearful of losing his trust in Dee, Austin tells Dee the plan to blindside Julie. This left Dee with a crucial decision to make: tell Julie and make sure she used her immunity idol, or keep her loyalty to Austin and go along with the plan.

Dee chose to tell Julie she was the target and told her to play her immunity idol, guaranteeing her safety. At tribal council, everyone cast their vote for Julie, but Julie played her idol and Emily was sent home instead. Dee acted like she had no idea Julie was going to play her idol, making Austin believe Dee stayed true to the plan to vote out Julie. At the following tribal council, all eyes were on Drew for a blindside. The only hurdle was the immunity idol Austin held. Drew and Austin were a duo and Dee knew that if she told Austin about the plan to vote out Drew, he would play his idol on Drew. Dee chose to keep Austin in the dark and at tribal, Austin then played the idol on himself. With four votes on Drew, he was sent home in a blindside.

Despite not having an immunity idol in her pocket, Dee controlled how and when two of them were used. Julie wouldn't have played her idol if Dee hadn't told her to. Austin would've played his idol on Drew if Dee told Austin Drew was the target. Choosing when to share information with her allies and when to withhold it gave her full control over who was eliminated two tribals in a row.

Dee Won Over the Jury in a 5-3-0 Vote in 'Survivor 45'

In addition to her social play, Dee won immunity three times. She won the first individual immunity when there were 6 players left in the game, and in the last immunity challenge of the season, putting her through to the final 3 and allowing her to choose one player to go with her. She chose Austin and after Jake beat Katurah Topps, in fire-making, the final three pleaded their case to the jury.

In her plea to the jury, Dee admitted that she didn't tell Austin about telling Julie to play her idol, swinging the jury in her favor. Austin played with his emotions and shouldn't have told Dee the plan to vote for Julie. He knew how close Dee and Julie were, which was a risk he shouldn't have taken. Dee outplayed him when she was in a similar situation and knowing how close Austin and Drew were, she didn't tell Austin about the plan to vote for Drew. How they both used information defined their games and is why Dee won.

Dee beat Austin 5-3 with votes from Katurah, Julie, Emily Flippen, Kellie Nalbandian, and Kaleb Gebrewold. Austin received votes from Drew, Kendra McQuarrie, and Bruce Perreault. Jake received no votes.

Season 46 of Survivor premieres February 28, 2024, on CBS. All episodes of Survivor 45 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

