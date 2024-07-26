The Big Picture LL Cool J's character was kept alive by audience request for Deep Blue Sea, resulting in increased ratings at test screenings.

LL Cool J's music featured in the film's soundtrack, with hits like "Deepest Bluest (Shark's Fin)" and "Say What".

Deep Blue Sea, a 1999 sci-fi action horror film about genetically altered sharks, is now available for streaming on Max.

Actor, rapper, Gap model - is there anything that LL Cool J can’t do? The easy answer here is “no” and, according to Deep Blue Sea producer, Akiva Goldsman, the multi-hyphenate also had a hand in saving the sci-fi survival movie from sinking at the box office. During Collider’s Producers on Producing panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Goldsman revealed to Collider’s Editor-in-Chief and discussion host Steve Weintraub how keeping LL Cool J’s character alive threw the movie a life vest after it started to flounder during test screenings.

Reminiscing about his involvement in the 1999 Renny Harlin-helmed film, Goldsman said,

“The audience came back and told us we had kept the wrong person alive. And so without the actress returning, long before the days of A.I., we killed her, rescued LL Cool J, and the scores went up 20 points. [Laughs] We did the audience preview, and we couldn’t figure out why we’re scoring so bad. And there was one card that was written by, I think a stone-cold moron with a crayon in his hand, but he solved it for us because he said ‘Save the parrot, kill the bitch.’ So, we couldn’t save the parrot. We killed the bitch.”

In the movie, LL Cool J’s character, a cook who goes by the name of Preacher, is one of the sole survivors of some scientific tests on sharks that went horribly wrong. Presumably, the production team swapped out the life of Saffron Burrows’ Dr. Susan McCallister for that of Preacher, giving her a noble death as her sacrifice saves the rest of the still remaining crew. And, yes, Preacher also, for some reason, has a pet parrot living with him in the research facility who meets a gruesome ending in the jaws and razor-sharp teeth of a shark.

LL Cool J’s Other Contributions To ‘Deep Blue Sea’

Sure, he captured the audience’s hearts as one of the film’s stars, but LL Cool J didn’t stop there. That’s because it was the ‘90s baby and audiences absolutely needed to hear some of his music mixed in with the action. The musician is credited with two of the titles on the soundtrack, the ever classics “Deepest Bluest (Shark’s Fin)” and “Say What”. Did either of the songs end up as one of his two Grammy wins? No, but they were still the perfect bit of fun to usher audiences out of the theater during the end credits.

Deep Blue Sea Release Date July 28, 1999 Director Renny Harlin Cast Samuel L. Jackson Thomas Jane , Saffron Burrows , LL Cool J , Michael Rapaport , Stellan Skarsgård Runtime 105 Main Genre Action Writers Duncan Kennedy , Donna Powers , Wayne Powers Studio Warner Bros. Tagline Bigger. Smarter. Faster. Meaner Website https://www.warnerbros.com/movies/deep-blue-sea/ Expand

