The first look at Bryce Dallas Howard's new crime comedy Deep Cover has been revealed. The new images from the upcoming film set the stage for the premise that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The story directed by Tom Kingsley will follow a group of improv actors hired by the local police department, with the hope that their skills could allow them to infiltrate a dangerous criminal group. Unfortunately for the main characters involved in the operation, their talent will take them too far. Viewers will have to jump along for the ride while unprepared civilians make their way out of the criminal endeavor they should've never been a part of.

The first images from Deep Cover show Orlando Bloom, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Nick Mohammed making their best effort to stay calm while infiltrating a criminal operation. The characters look to be very confident while gambling with their lives thanks to their skills as performers. Bryce Dallas Howard remains booked and busy after becoming the face of the Jurassic World franchise over the course of the past decade. Howard also left her mark as a filmmaker in the galaxy far, far away thanks to her work in the television universe that began with the release of The Mandalorian.

Tom Kingsley is ready to make a statement in the entertainment industry thanks to Deep Cover. The director recently worked on Doctor Who, the historic television series about a Time Lord who travels across time and space thanks to his unique spaceship. Kingsley also worked on the British version of Ghosts. The premise of this television comedy has taken the world by storm, with the American iteration of Ghosts gaining popularity every day thanks to its unique charm and streaming premise. Tom Kingsley is ready to bring the charisma that has allowed his work to stand out to the premise of Deep Cover.

The Cast of 'Deep Cover'

An unpredictable premise like the one featured in Deep Cover needs very talented performers in order to become believable for the audience. Ian McShane will be seen in the movie, after the actor gained popularity in recent years thanks to franchises such as John Wick and Kung Fu Panda. Paddy Considine will also be featured in the project. The artist's performance in House of the Dragon was grounded in a very serious tone, which is why it will be interesting to see what Considine comes up with when it comes to a comedic narrative. The stage has been set for Deep Cover to steal the spotlight when it premieres on Prime Video this summer.

Deep Cover will premiere on Prime Video on June 12. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.