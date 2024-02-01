The Big Picture Prime Video is producing an action comedy film called Deep Cover set in London's criminal underworld.

The film features an all-star cast, including Bryce Dallas Howard and Orlando Bloom.

Deep Cover will be directed by Tom Kingsley and overseen by Colin Trevorrow, with a release date to be announced.

Collider is thrilled to exclusively announce that Prime Video will be producing and launching a brand-new action comedy set in and around the City of London, Deep Cover, based on an original script by Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow, working in collaboration with British improv duo Ben Ashenden and Alexander Owen. The riotous movie — set to begin shooting this Monday, February 5 — revolves around three aspiring improv actors whose lives are dramatically transformed when an undercover cop presents them with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: to infiltrate London's criminal underworld by posing as drug dealers. Their improvisational instinct to "always say yes" and stay in character hilariously and chaotically plunges them miles out of their depth, into the unforgiving landscape of London’s illicit activities.

The film's all-star cast includes the likes of Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World), Orlando Bloom (The Lord of the Rings), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), Ian McShane (John Wick), Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon) and Sonoya Mizuno (Maniac, House of the Dragon), and it will be directed by Tom Kingsley, best known for his work on the hysterical and innovative comedy series Stath Lets Flats. The production of the film will be overseen by Trevorrow through his Metronome Film Co., in collaboration with Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald, while Annys Hamilton will join as a co-producer.

"We’re delighted to be bringing this new action comedy to our customers”, said Tushar Jindal, Head of Content, UK for Prime Video, told us in a statement. “With an incredible cast, a top-class creative team, and a fantastic script we know it’s going to be a hit."

The Team Behind 'Deep Cover'

Parkes and MacDonald have a stunning track record when it comes to film production, having been responsible for films such as the Men in Black Series, Gladiator, Minority Report, Flight, Catch Me If You Can, The Ring, The Kite Runner, Sweeney Todd, The Terminal, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, Deep Impact, Twister, The Legend of Zorro, Amistad, He Named Me Malala, and Free Solo, with their films grossing over $6 billion worldwide.

Their current projects include My Lady Jane for Amazon Studios, and Ridley Scott's eagerly-anticipated Gladiator 2 for Paramount, both of which are in post-production. Trevorrow’s Metronome Film Co. is developing multiple projects for Trevorrow, including Atlantis for Skydance and the sci-fi witness protection series Halcyon for Amazon. He most recently directed Jurassic World: Dominion for Universal and wrote all three films in the Jurassic World trilogy.

Deep Cover will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, with a release date to be announced. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.