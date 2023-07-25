The Big Picture Deep Fake Love is a Spanish reality TV show that uses A.I technology to test couples' love and trust, but it becomes unsettling as contestants are subjected to emotionally painful sessions.

The show puts couples through unnecessary cruelty and traumatizes both the contestants and viewers as they are shown videos of their partners being unfaithful, causing raw emotions and mental stress.

Deep Fake Love serves as a warning about the dangers of unregulated use of technology, highlighting the need for provisions to protect human-created work and avoid abuse of powerful A.I technology in the entertainment industry.

A.I is making waves across the planet, some people are all for the hype and some are against it for understandable reasons. Businesses are incorporating it in to make the workflow easier and service industries are starting to use A.I to cut costs. And while the writers of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) try to protect what rightfully belongs to them, we also have our media industry experimenting with new ideas.

The Spanish Netflix reality show, Deep Fake Love, aired on July 6 incorporated A.I technology to put couples' love and trust to the test. It initially might sound like a cool new idea, but it gets unsettling the more we think about it.

The show hosted by Raquel Sanchez Silva introduces us to 5 couples who are split into two separate houses with other singles trying to cause a riff between the couples. Then, a person must guess whether videos of their significant other making out or having sex with someone else are real or fake. The couple with the highest guesses will take 100,000 euros in prize money. Note how it's not about relationship trust or infidelity but rather the shock value that comes out of the contestants as they react to super realistic A.I technology.

Emotions and jealousy run high as couples see their partners kissing or even as little as complimenting someone else. We can imagine the sheer amount of mental stress as couples try to navigate the reality show unable to know for sure if the clips they are watching are real or not.

RELATED: Justin Simien and Gareth Edwards Warn About the "Extremely Scary" Threat of AI Art

Who Are the Couples of ‘Deep Fake Love’?

Image via Netflix

The longest relationship on the show was with Paula Di Martino and Javi Ramón. Both have been together for over 9 years! There has been a hint of disloyalty in their long-standing relationship from Javi’s side, but past mistakes are “forgiven but not forgotten”. Both decide to join the show to test the strength of their current relationship. Paula has forgiven Javi’s past mistakes but joining this show put Paula in an extremely uncomfortable situation. Ángel Santiago and Gabriela Fdez de Bobadilla, the fitness influencer couple, have been together for at least 5 years and seem like a perfect couple with nothing to worry about. However, the more perfect a couple seemed, the harder the producers would be on them. As the show put their relationship to a test, both contestants slowly start unraveling under pressure.

Alejandro Calvo and Ramón Pit, the only same-sex couple on the show, are in a 5 years long strong relationship. Both work together as digital creators and travel influencers. You can find them on social media spending most of their time having adventures across the globe or showering their 11-year-old cat with love. Among all the couples, Alejandro and Ramón seem to have the most trust in one another. One time, Alejandro even says that he loves Ramon more than he loves himself.

The other two couples had shorter relationships. Aida Vila and Manuel Delgado have been together for over a year and were in the midst of planning a wedding. The show was supposed to be a fun loyalty test before they walked down the aisle. The shortest relationship consists of an 8-month-long relationship with Isabel “Isa” Bermejo and Rubén Correia. During their short but fiery relationship, the two felt a deep enough connection to get engaged.

'Deep Fake Love' Thrived on the Shock Value

Image via Netflix

What’s interesting is that it seems the couples were not fully informed about what they were getting themselves involved in. When the first set of pairs are shown the videos of their partners kissing or licking someone else they aren’t immediately told that the clips could be fake. It’s only after they are through watching the traumatizing videos of their partners cheating on them and suffering raw emotions for the camera, that they are told how it’s possible that the video could be fake. Even if their partner didn’t cheat on them and even if what they were shown turns out to be an A.I altercations, it is still an awful experience for couples and viewers alike.

To have to sit through and watch photos and videos of your partner being unfaithful is a harrowing experience and the visuals are not something one can easily forget. Many viewers agreed that the couples were put through unnecessary cruelty because the producers wanted to test A.I technology in entertainment. It is clear that the showrunners did very little to safeguard the relationships and mental health of the cast members. Traumatizing to the couples and viewers alike, what could be the aftermath of the show on everyone’s mental health? While trying to bring something new to the table could they perhaps have crossed a line? Using technology to destroy relationships for entertainment sounds dystopian and unnecessary.

‘Deep Fake Love’ is Everything We Fear from A.I

Image via Netflix

Deep Fake Love is far from a dating show exploring romantic love but rather a real-life Sci-Fi warning about the dangers of unregulated use of technology. We are now in times when using deep fakes in reality TV to destroy long-term relationships is serving as a form of entertainment. This is exactly what SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP are fighting for right now. One of the demands they made was to “establish a comprehensive set of provisions to protect human-created work and require informed consent and fair compensation when a ‘digital replica’ is made of a performer, or when their voice, likeness, or performance will be substantially changed using AI.” They also expressed concerns about principal performers and background actors being left vulnerable to being replaced by digital replicas. Deep Fake Love shows us that these demands are certainly reasonable and important, and what has happened on the show should make us all question how studios can abuse this powerful technology.