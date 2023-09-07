The Big Picture Deep Fake Love is a Spanish reality dating show that uses deepfake technology to blur the lines between reality and fabrication.

Contestants are tested on their loyalty and are shown deepfake footage of their partners supposedly cheating on them.

The show raises ethical questions about the use of deepfake technology and the potential harm it can cause to relationships.

Deep Fake Love, or Falso Amor, is a Spanish reality dating show where five contesting couples are split up and put into separate houses called Mars and Venus. Each house is full of fun-loving single people who will try to tempt the contestants to cheat on their partners. During each episode, the couples will be tested on whether they can remain faithful or succumb to the single's flirtatious attention. With the aid of deepfake technology, the lines will become blurred. What we thought we saw, might in fact be something completely different. The face of someone who didn’t kiss is digitally altered onto someone who did. An innocent interaction is deepfaked into a romp in the bedroom.

Each contestant is later brought into the white room by the host of the show, Raquel Sánchez Silva. Upon sitting on the Chair of Truth they are shown salacious and incriminating footage of their partner’s interaction with a single from the house. Visibly traumatized by what they have witnessed the contestants are later informed the footage could be deepfaked. They must now decide if what they just saw is fact or fiction.

Netflix has a plethora of dating shows on its network including Love Island, Sexy Beasts, and Love is Blind, enough to keep a binge-watcher entertained for weeks on end. Deep Fake Love, Netflix's most recent dating show offers a different type of entertainment, a disturbing one. Deep Fake Love is currently streaming on Netflix. Let’s take a closer look at the show and the five couples who came face to face with its deepfake technology.

Host Raquel Sánchez Silva Welcomes the Contestants to the Chair of Truth

image from netflix

Isa Bermejo and Rubén Correia have been together for eight months. Isa is placed in a house called Venus, while Ruben was placed in the Mars house. Both are confronted with a household full of good-looking singles. Isa and Ruben are soon connecting with Joaquin and Patricia, but neither of the couple shares any intimate moments with the single. However, after deepfake does its magic the couples are brought into the White Room by host Raquel to watch footage of their significant other cheating on them. The images are so deceiving that it's hard to know if what you are watching is real or fake. Though when confronted with the footage they both choose not to believe it.

Deep Fake Love constantly tests the couple's loyalty to each other. This is often instigated by the singles from both the Venus and Mars houses. Sexy games are suggested for all to play. For example, how close can you get to each other’s faces without kissing? This helps to create sexual tensions between the couples and makes it easier to deepfake actions that you want the contestant to be seen doing.

Scanning faces, matching skin coloring and use of body doubles to deceive the contestants is commonplace throughout the show. But this is far from a Black Mirror episode. It seems some of the participants are cheating on their partners without any help from deepfake technology. Contestants Aida Vila and boyfriend, Manuel Delgado have been together for 18 months and plan to get married. However, by episode two Aida is crying that Torres, one of the single men she had been cozying up to in the Mars house was also getting friendly with contestant Gabriela. Two contestants who are both in established relationships with their partners are now fighting over the attentions of someone who has been brought onto the show to test whether they would cheat on their boyfriends. It's enough to make your head spin trying keeping pace with the shows twists and turns.

Aida's boyfriend Manuel was clearly annoyed at watching his girlfriend kissing Torres. Though footage shown to Aida in the White Room reveals Manuel had been making out with two singles from his house. This show is so unsettling for all concerned that the winner of the 100,000 euro prize, would probably benefit from putting a large chunk of their winnings into psychotherapy.

The Separated Couples Face Constant Temptations From The Singles

Image via Netflix

Gabriela Fdez de Bobadilla are in a 5-year relationship with Ángel Santiago. Gabriela who was having a 2-way tussle with Aida over Torres switched her attentions to fellow singleton Carlos. Meanwhile, in the Venus house, Angel was fast becoming an item with Zara. Throughout the episodes, the separated couples face more temptations from the singles leading to more footage to show to their partners. Did the show's deep fake imagery put doubts into Aida and Manuel’s relationship? Was it the effervescent singles that made them cheat on each other? Should Deep Fake Love be equipped with a Government Health Warning?

It is unclear whether the singles trying to seduce the couples are brought in models and paid actors carrying out instructions by the show's producers. But what is clear they all know what they're doing and understand the consequences. By seducing the contestants into compromising positions there is every chance it would lead to the couples splitting up and suffering emotional damage.

Paula Di Martino and Javi Ramón have been together for nine years and were planning to move to Australia together. Unfortunately, the deepfake footage of Javi chatting to singles Sara and Patricia affected Paula's opinion of him. During her stay at the Venus house Paula soon got chatting to a single named Lola. In the beginning, this didn’t lead to anything more than friendly banter until Paula saw footage of Javi’s behavior in the Mars house.

Throughout the series, the deep fake footage gets raunchier. With some of the contestants seen heading to bedrooms with singles. Javi's response to footage of him cheating on Paula was to deny anything, even when they played real footage which clearly shows his indiscretions. Whether Paula chose to believe Javi's cheating footage as real or not, like an unforgettable quote those images are not going away. Subsequently, Paula's friendship with Lola develops over the episodes ending with them sharing a kiss. Popular dating shows like Too Hot To Handle forbid the cast from having any sexual contact, Deep Fake Love digitally creates intimate situations with the show's participants without them even knowing. This in turn leads to the partner who views the footage to seek payback by cheating on them too.

Alejandro Calvo and Ramón Pit have been together for 5 years. Alejandro soon made friends with Jesus, while Ramón got chatting with Dylan. Deepfake technology created footage that took Alejandro and Ramón’s interactions with the singles to a very intimate level. Alejandro did end up kissing Jesus on his bed, making him feel so bad that together with Ramón they left the show before the end of the series.

Is Deep Fake Love an unethical reality dating show? Or merely shining a light on how easy it is to fake something we thought was real. What is clear it doesn't seem as futuristic as we once believed. Raquel, the host of Deep Fake Love said the show is not a game of fidelity but a game to discover how well you know your partner. For the contestants participating on the show, the question that needs to be asked, is it worth the trauma of seeing your relationship unravel from the Chair of Truth.