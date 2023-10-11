The Big Picture Deep Fear is an intense survival thriller set in the Caribbean, featuring drug traffickers, sharks, and a yachtswoman fighting for her life.

The film stars talented actors including Ed Westwick and Madalina Ghenea and promises to be an action-packed, edge-of-your-seat experience.

Gravitas Ventures is excited to bring Deep Fear to North American audiences on November 3rd, 2023, and anticipates it becoming a cult classic.

Cocaine-addled sharks hunting down drug dealers. If that doesn't float your boat, nothing will as Collider is thrilled to be exclusively revealing the first trailer for the upcoming visceral action thriller set on the high seas, Deep Fear, which is set to bring not just scares and screams but a lovely slice of the absurd too, in a film destined to become a cult classic.

Deep Fear is an intense survival thriller set in the Caribbean. The story revolves around Naomi (Mãdãlina Ghenea), an experienced yachtswoman traveling to Grenada to meet her boyfriend, Jackson (Ed Westwick). What was supposed to be a peaceful three-day solo voyage on her yacht, The Serenity, takes a dark turn when a storm forces her off course. While navigating around an uninhabited island surrounded by dangerous reefs, she comes to the rescue of a sinking vessel, only to discover that the survivors are actually ruthless drug traffickers: Jose (Stany Coppet), Maria (Macarena Gomez), and Tomas (John-Paul Pace).

These criminals coerce Naomi into diving down to the sunken ship's hull to retrieve 350 kilos of cocaine. However, their plan goes awry when she finds herself surrounded by a swarm of great white sharks attracted by the dead bodies in the wreck. In a gripping and deadly underwater battle, Naomi must rely on her intelligence, skills, and determination to survive both the drug traffickers and one of nature's most formidable predators, the great white shark.

The Key Details Behind 'Deep Fear'

The action-packed sharks-on-cocaine movie will be released on demand on November 3rd. The film is directed by Marcus Adams and, in addition to Ghenea, Westwick, Coppet, Gomez, and Pace, the film stars Ibrahima Gueye, David Legeusse, Marianna Garradas, Marco Canadea, Tenika Mahoney, Shane Rowe, and Natasha Tikasz. The film is being distributed by Gravitas Ventures in the United States and Canada, having acquired the rights to the film from the United Kingdom production and sales company Brilliant Pictures. Gravitas Ventures' Vice President of Acquisitions and International Sales, Danielle Gasher, shared a statement about the film, saying:

“Deep Fear is everything you want it to be. An action-packed, edge-of-your-seat survival movie with great performances from leads Ed Westwick and Madalina Ghenea. Gravitas Ventures is thrilled to be partnering with Brilliant Pictures on this movie, and to bring Deep Fear to North American audiences on November 3.”

Deep Fear will be released on streaming on November 3rd, 2023. You can check out the action-packed trailer for the movie below: