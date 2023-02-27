Deep Impact is turning 25 and to celebrate its milestone silver jubilee, Paramount Home Media will be releasing a 4K UHD version of the thrilling disaster epic film for the first time ever. The release comes with a slew of bonus features promising to take fans deeper into the film's making process while also including a commentary from its Emmy-winning director Mimi Leader (On the Basis of Sex). Deep Impact is arguably one of the most realistic depictions of an apocalyptic event seen in cinema and a fully remastered version in crisp 4K is a must-have for any collector of the genre.

The 4K version which boasts Dolby Vision and HDR-10 will be made available for purchase on May 2 a few days from the film's 25th anniversary on May 8. The release will include the film on both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray, as well as access to a Digital copy of the film all wrapped in an all-new poster displaying the tragic moment when the megatsunami began after fragments of the decimated comet hit the earth. As usual, fans will be treated to bonus content in form of featurettes that will offer a deep dive into the making process of the film. The bonus content will be titled as follows; 'Commentary by director Mimi Leder and visual effects supervisor Scott Farrar', 'Preparing For The End,' 'Making An Impact,' 'Creating The Perfect Traffic Jam,' and 'Parting Thoughts'. Additionally, the package will include a photo gallery and trailers.

Many films have explored the plausible idea of asteroids putting the human race into extinction, but Deep Impact set itself apart by offering a genuinely scientific perspective. The film originally released in 1998 depicts humanity's response to a giant asteroid measuring 11 km wide known as 'Wolf-Beiderman' rapidly making its way from space to destroy the earth. With only one year to avert the impending collision, the US government forms an unlikely partnership with Russia to transport a team of astronauts through a spaceship known as Messiah whose mission is to divert the trajectory of the comet away from the planet. Deep Impact was lauded for depicting the emotional trauma the disastrous scenario had on the human population with its concept of the lottery system where the rich and privileged are pre-selected to be preserved in an underground cavern.

Image via Paramount Pictures

'Deep Impact' Was a Box Office Success Upon Release

Deep Impact was a box office success grossing $350 million from an $80 million budget, though its critical reception was initially mixed the film is now being considered a classic by fans. Despite being an unnerving disaster tale, Deep Impact offers the type of thrill that has you returning for several re-watches, and it is for this reason and more that fans consider it an iconic addition to the doomsday trope.

Steven Spielberg served as an executive producer on the film that featured an ensemble cast including Robert Duvall, Téa Leoni, Elijah Wood, Vanessa Redgrave, Leelee Sobieski, Blair Underwood, Maximilian Schell, and Morgan Freeman.

Deep Impact 4k UHD release becomes available on May 2. Check out the trailer for the disaster epic below: